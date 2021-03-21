Penn State ruled the day in a Big Ten heavyweight bout against Michigan Sunday.

The Nittany Lions put up three goals in the first half and didn’t let up in the final 45 minutes, eventually defeating the Wolverines by a score of 4-1.

The game started at a blistering pace as both sides immediately pushed high up the field to vie for possession.

Penn State had total ownership of the ball in the opening five minutes of the game and won the opening first chance of the game after Frankie Tagliaferri created her own shot with a deceptive touch to beat her defender.

The game looked locked in the midfield, but all it took was one long ball right in between the lines of the blue and white for Michigan to see its first goal.

Michigan’s Lily Farkas was able to settle the ball in front of the Penn State backline and take a 30 yard rip into the top right corner of Kat Asman’s net.

The Nittany Lions responded immediately as they looked to expose Michigan’s extremely high line.

Penn State launched the ball into striker Ally Schlegel, who sprinted through the Michigan backline for a one-on-one with Michigan’s goalkeeper Hillary Beall, resulting in a penalty try for the redshirt sophomore Nittany Lion.

The blue and white took the lead with a 21st-minute back-post tap-in from Schlegel after Sam Coffey made a long drive leading up to her assisting cross.

Payton Linnehan got in on the action with a third goal from the Nittany Lions in the 30th minute as Sam Coffey picked up her second assist with another long ball in behind the Michigan defense.

To start the second half, Schlegel had a chance to put the game out of reach, but Beall was there to make a crucial stop for the Wolverines.

The maize and blue almost bought its way back into the game, as the blue and white allowed Michigan to pass its way into Asman’s goal — but the Nittany Lions were ultimately saved by the linesman’s offside flag.

But it was the Nittany Lions that had their way with Michigan, as the blue and white passed through the entire opposition to play Linnehan in behind for her second goal of the day.

The absence of Abello in the back

Senior center back was unavailable for the Nittany Lions in the match against Michigan, but not having Abello in the back was no problem for the blue and white.

Michigan has been high-flying in recent performances, as the maize and blue has notched 14 goals in three games in its contests prior to its matchup with Penn State.

The makeshift center back partnership of Eva Alonso and Cori Dyke proved itself on Sunday with a solid defensive performance.

Penn State’s defense’s only error in the match was allowing Farkas too many touches before the Michigan player scored a wonder goal.

Sam Coffey takes over for Penn State

The senior midfielder was a commanding creative force in the first half for the Nittany Lions.

Coffey’s calm on the ball carried the blue and white through the blistering opening minutes of the game and after that the center mid had her hands on everything.

The Portland Thorns’ draftee had a composed penalty kick that sent the Michigan keeper diving the wrong way as the ball nestled into the bottom right corner.

After Coffey scored the leveler, she picked up a pair of assists to put her side two goals up over the Wolverines in the first half.

Coffey now has six goals and five assists for the blue and white, leading the team in both categories.

Abusing Michigan’s high press

Michigan came out high and strong against the hosts but the Wolverines’ tactical setup fed right into coach Erica Dambach’s plans.

Throughout the match, the Nittany Lions were constantly exposing Michigan’s backline who sat right at half field at every opportunity to do so.

Schlegel sat right in front of the maize and blue back four, who were all too comfortable simulating coverage without truly marking the striker.

Penn State has been devastating from counters all season and, on the day, left Michigan defender’s asking one another who was really marking lone Penn State attackers like Schelgel and Linnehan.

