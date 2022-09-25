After an upset of No. 4 Rutgers, Penn State looked even better in its next match, applying pressure and defending well.

It was a daunting task whether the team would be able to carry the momentum into its game Sunday against Illinois, but the team had no problem doing so, winning 5-0.

The recipe for the game was simple for the blue and white — gather momentum quickly by scoring early. The Nittany Lions have steadily improved and are starting to finally connect the pieces.

Sunday didn’t just mark the day where Penn State played Illinois, it celebrated its seniors before the game.

Senior Day couldn’t go any better for the blue and white as it was able to allow each one of its seniors to get minutes in, even goalkeeper Morgan Messner.

“I don’t think I could have scripted today any better,” coach Erica Dambach said.

To further celebrate the occasion, fifth-year senior Penelope Hocking and sixth-year midfielder Jillian Jennings both had their time to shine on this day as Hocking scored two goals and Jennings got one.

Hocking’s first goal was under the minute mark as she tapped in a threaded pass delivered by first-year standout Amelia White. That’s now two straight games Hocking has with a goal, and she wasn’t done yet.

Hocking’s second tally came in the 58th minute, curving the ball around the keeper to make it two of the day. The USC transfer isn’t afraid to shoot, finding her spot in what is a packed forward lineup.

Hocking is now tied with Ally Schlegel for the team lead in goals with four. She is a part of an offense that performed at a high level, especially early on, finishing the first half with 11 shots compared to Illinois’ one.

As for the development to get Hocking situated with the blue and white, it’s been a process that’s been developing ever since her first game. After a slow start to the year, it seems she is finally finding her footing.

Jennings’ goal came later in the first half, her first career tally for the team. Despite not being heavily involved offensively, she has been the integral to the defense quieting opposition forwards. Jennings has done it all for the team, now with a goal to her name.

“The best part about [the goal] was coming over to the bench and having that love and support from my teammates,” Jennings said.

The team’s second goal came with eight minutes left in the first frame when senior Payton Linnehan finally found an attacker after continuously having her passes deflected by an Illinois defender. The goal marked the first for first-year midfielder Olivia Smith.

The fifth and final goal of the game came with a minute left in the game, rifling off Kaitlyn MacBean’s foot into the back of the net. Illinois was battered all game, with the 5-0 blowout serving as a not-so-gentle reminder.

From the blue and white’s perspective the onslaught is nothing but positive and shows the squad has developing young stars like Smith while also boasting experienced athletes like Hocking.

“These guys are in a great mindset right now, building momentum at the right time of the season,” Dambach said.

The momentum will be needed in a tough game against 6-1-3 Michigan State on Thursday.

