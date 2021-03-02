In its first poll of the 2021 spring season, United Soccer Coaches ranked Penn State as the No. 13 team in the country.

Two other Big Ten schools are currently slotted among the nation's top 25. Rutgers came in at No. 19 while Indiana is five spots behind at No. 24.

After three games, the Nittany Lions currently hold a 2-1 record. Their next two games will both be at home as the blue and white hosts the Hoosiers on March 4 and Michigan State on March 7.

