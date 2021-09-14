Penn State moved up six spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
The Nittany Lions went 2-0 in the past week, with wins over No. 3 Virginia on the road and unranked NC State in Happy Valley.
United Soccer Coaches has released the latest NCAA and NJCAA rankings, sponsored by @Verizon.https://t.co/9CT4xasV5r pic.twitter.com/JMT9YMNLdV— United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) September 14, 2021
Penn State fell to their lowest ranking of No. 14 in the third installment of the poll last week.
The blue and white will next face off against Rutgers on the road on Sept. 19.
