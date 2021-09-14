Penn State moved up six spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions went 2-0 in the past week, with wins over No. 3 Virginia on the road and unranked NC State in Happy Valley.

Penn State fell to their lowest ranking of No. 14 in the third installment of the poll last week.

The blue and white will next face off against Rutgers on the road on Sept. 19.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State women’s soccer picks up new commit for class of 2023 Coming off a big win on Sunday, coach Erica Dambach and Penn State stayed busy, anouncing a …