Penn State Women's Soccer vs Iowa, B1G Semi-Finals, Coffey (17)

MIdfielder/forward Sam Coffey (17) dribbles the ball down the field during Penn State women’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final game against Iowa on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Jeffrey Field. Iowa beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State moved up six spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions went 2-0 in the past week, with wins over No. 3 Virginia on the road and unranked NC State in Happy Valley.

Penn State fell to their lowest ranking of No. 14 in the third installment of the poll last week.

The blue and white will next face off against Rutgers on the road on Sept. 19.

