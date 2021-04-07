Penn State seniors Sam Coffey and Kerry Abello have been listed as finalists for the Senior CLASS Award.

The two senior captains were placed on the 30-woman list last month, but that group has since been narrowed down to 10 players.

Coffey and Abello are among four Big Ten players among the finalists, alongside Rutgers' Amirah Ali and Wisconsin's Jordyn Bloom.

Penn State is the only school to have two players as finalists.

The winner of the award will be voted on by fans until May 3, and the recipient will be announced at the NCAA College Cup Final.

