Penn State has endured a gauntlet of challenging teams early in the season, and Sunday night's match, against a Santa Clara team just two seasons removed from a national title, was no exception.

An own-goal made up for a lackluster offensive output, as the defense carried the Nittany Lions to a 1-0 victory.

In the 14th minute, senior forward Payton Linnehan placed a curling ball into the box for Penn State. A lunging Kate Wiesner couldn’t get a foot to the ball, but Emma Reeves was able to find the back of the net — the only problem was that Reeves plays for the Broncos.

Though the blue and white takes credit for the opening goal, it was really an own goal by Santa Clara that opened the scoring.

After that gaff, the home team took control of the first half. Winning the individual battles, Broncos players consistently pushed into Penn State’s end, but the back four and goalkeeper Katherine Asman held strong.

Santa Clara maintained its momentum into the second half, going all-out on the attack in search of an equalizer. The blue and white bent, but did not break in its own half, with the Broncos failing to find the game-tying finish.

Scoreless drought

In their two-game road trip to California, coach Erica Dambach’s attack struggled to put points on the board.

Penn State was shut out for the first time this season against No. 12 Stanford and would’ve been blanked by Santa Clara if not for the own-goal.

The Bronco defense made it difficult on the blue and white, holding the offense to just five shots, including one on net.

This is a familiar problem for the Nittany Lions, who have produced countless chances this season but have lacked in the final third.

Sweaty second half

Penn State has made a living on being an uber-aggressive bunch, clamping opposing offenses and tormenting defenses. On Sunday, the blue and white received a taste of its own medicine.

After falling behind early, Santa Clara went on the offensive and gave the nation’s eighth-ranked team all it could handle.

Dominating time of possession in the second frame, the Broncos racked up a total of 18 shots and accumulated 10 corners. Despite the excess opportunities, they managed just four shots on goal, which were all routine saves for Asman.

The Nittany Lions could hardly establish possession, no less push the ball to the opposing half. Fortunately for Dambach’s squad, the defense was red-hot all night and preserved a one-point advantage.

Free kick charity

Penn State and Santa Clara ran shoulder to shoulder all night in a very physical match.

Physicality turned into sloppiness for the blue and white, which fouled the Broncos a whopping 18 times.

It’s somewhat of a miracle Santa Clara was held scoreless with the amount of chances it received from Penn State’s overly aggressive play — as the free kicks in Penn State’s half fizzled out due to unsuccessful crosses.

Overall, the Nittany Lions did a tremendous job of defending in the box and in jump-ball situations, ultimately making up for their unhinged play at times.

