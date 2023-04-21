Following an accomplished 2022 campaign and a Big Ten Tournament title, coach Erica Dambach announced a trio of captains for the upcoming season.

With all three set to enter their fifth season of collegiate soccer, graduate student goalie Katherine Asman, redshirt senior midfielder Cori Dyke and redshirt senior midfielder Kate Wiesner have been tabbed captains for the 2023 season.

A poised veteran in goal with a career high 84 saves last season, Asman returns as an anchor of the Nittany Lions defense, garnering a pair of Big Ten Goalie of the Week honors and All-Big Ten Tournament team recognition.

Playing in 85 career games in the blue and white to log over 7,000 career minutes, Dyke has been a consistent presence in Dambach's lineup, recording a career-high four goals last year.

A highly intelligent passer who can find her teammates at an elite level, Wiesner returns as the assists leader for Penn State after tallying 11 a season ago. With 39 career starts, the Monrovia, California, native recorded three assists in Penn State's NCAA Tournament game against West Virginia.

