Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Schlegel (34)

Forward Ally Schlegel (34) takes a shot at the net, scoring Penn State’s first goal during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

After Penn State women's soccer captured its first victory on Sunday, coach Erica Dambach announced the team captains on Thursday afternoon.

Receiving the captaincies are midfielder Maddie Myers, midfielder Jill Jennings and forward Ally Schlegel, who have each spent five seasons with the program.

In the two contests this year, Schlegel has found the back of the net in both while Jennings and Myers have stabilized the middle of the field. 

The blue and white is back in action on Thursday night as it takes on West Virginia in a non-conference battle.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags