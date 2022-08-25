After Penn State women's soccer captured its first victory on Sunday, coach Erica Dambach announced the team captains on Thursday afternoon.

Receiving the captaincies are midfielder Maddie Myers, midfielder Jill Jennings and forward Ally Schlegel, who have each spent five seasons with the program.

In the two contests this year, Schlegel has found the back of the net in both while Jennings and Myers have stabilized the middle of the field.

The blue and white is back in action on Thursday night as it takes on West Virginia in a non-conference battle.

