Penn State women's soccer vs. Ohio State, Wilson (32)

Midfielder Natalie Wilson (32) fights for possession of the ball during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Ohio State beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State fans have a lot to look forward to when they visit Jeffrey Field.

The blue and white announced its promo schedule for home games Tuesday, ahead of its first contest against Georgetown on Thursday.

Here is the list of home games and promos:

  • Aug. 18 vs Georgetown — March to the Match

  • Aug. 25 vs West Virginia — Shirt Swap

  • Sept. 8 vs Liberty — Military Appreciation

  • Sept. 22 vs Rutgers — THON and Wear White

  • Sept. 25 vs Illinois — Sunday Funday, Senior Day, Alumni Day

  • Sept. 29 vs Michigan State — Pride Night

  • Oct. 13 vs Wisconsin — Pink Game, Faculty Appreciation, 800 Strong Night

  • Oct. 16 vs Michigan — Sunday Funday, Thank You Healthcare Workers

