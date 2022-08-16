Penn State fans have a lot to look forward to when they visit Jeffrey Field.
The blue and white announced its promo schedule for home games Tuesday, ahead of its first contest against Georgetown on Thursday.
Check out this year’s promo schedule! Join us at Jeffrey Field to take part in all the fun.⚽️ For more information ➡️ https://t.co/dmfIoaiPiW #WeAre pic.twitter.com/J9JLlE39gH— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 16, 2022
Here is the list of home games and promos:
Aug. 18 vs Georgetown — March to the Match
Aug. 25 vs West Virginia — Shirt Swap
Sept. 8 vs Liberty — Military Appreciation
Sept. 22 vs Rutgers — THON and Wear White
Sept. 25 vs Illinois — Sunday Funday, Senior Day, Alumni Day
Sept. 29 vs Michigan State — Pride Night
Oct. 13 vs Wisconsin — Pink Game, Faculty Appreciation, 800 Strong Night
Oct. 16 vs Michigan — Sunday Funday, Thank You Healthcare Workers
