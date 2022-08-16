Penn State fans have a lot to look forward to when they visit Jeffrey Field.

The blue and white announced its promo schedule for home games Tuesday, ahead of its first contest against Georgetown on Thursday.

Check out this year’s promo schedule! Join us at Jeffrey Field to take part in all the fun.⚽️ For more information ➡️ https://t.co/dmfIoaiPiW #WeAre pic.twitter.com/J9JLlE39gH — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 16, 2022

Here is the list of home games and promos:

Aug. 18 vs Georgetown — March to the Match

Aug. 25 vs West Virginia — Shirt Swap

Sept. 8 vs Liberty — Military Appreciation

Sept. 22 vs Rutgers — THON and Wear White

Sept. 25 vs Illinois — Sunday Funday, Senior Day, Alumni Day

Sept. 29 vs Michigan State — Pride Night

Oct. 13 vs Wisconsin — Pink Game, Faculty Appreciation, 800 Strong Night

Oct. 16 vs Michigan — Sunday Funday, Thank You Healthcare Workers

