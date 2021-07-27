Women's Soccer vs Illinois, Team Celebrates

 Reagan Mulholland

Penn State made its second transfer portal addition of the offseason on Tuesday.

Former Boston goalkeeper Morgan Messner will officially join the Nittany Lions. She started all but two games over three years with the Terriers.

Messner has recorded 12 shutouts in her career and posted a .817 save percentage and 0.71 goals-against average.

