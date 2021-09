One former Penn State player has picked up some professional level praise.

Former Nittany Lion Ali Krieger was named to the NSWL Team of the Month for her performances in August.

In the month of August, Krieger was on the field for every minute of every game and had an assist in her team's 2-0 victory over Chicago.

The Orlando Pride kicks off the month of September with a matchup against the Houston Dash on Sept. 5.

