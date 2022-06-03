The Washington Spirit of the NWSL announced the signing of former Penn State midfielder Marissa Sheva.

Sheva spent her collegiate career in Happy Valley from 2015-2018, where she scored 13 goals and 35 points. Notably, the midfielder was also a member of the Penn State track and field team.

Sheva previously played in the NWSL for the Utah Royals FC in 2020 and Deportivo Alavés Gloriosas in the Primera División in Spain.

The former Nittany Lion was signed as a coronavirus replacement player for the club.

