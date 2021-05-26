Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Myers (10)
Midfielder Maddie Myers (10) passes the ball during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

After recently losing star midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri, Penn State bolstered its position group Wednesday.

Jillian Jennings announced her transfer from Boston College to Happy Valley via her Instagram.

Jennings, a captain in her senior season at Boston College, played in all 14 of the Eagles' matchups in 2021. She recorded two assists and 25 shots.

Jennings has one career goal, which came during the 2018 season.

