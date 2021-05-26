After recently losing star midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri, Penn State bolstered its position group Wednesday.

Jillian Jennings announced her transfer from Boston College to Happy Valley via her Instagram.

Jennings, a captain in her senior season at Boston College, played in all 14 of the Eagles' matchups in 2021. She recorded two assists and 25 shots.

Jennings has one career goal, which came during the 2018 season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Report: Penn State football punter Levi Forrest enters transfer portal Just one day after gaining a commitment from the top punter in the class of 2022, Penn State…