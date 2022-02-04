Penn State gained a little more experience to its coaching staff.
On Saturday, the team announced Kelly Lawrence will be joining the Nittany Lions' staff as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season.
We are so excited to welcome @kellylawrence02 to our Nittany Lion family!https://t.co/T3pIX2Mek2#WeAre— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) February 4, 2022
Lawrence coached Division I soccer for 10 years at Boston, Syracuse, and Monmouth, and played four years collegiately at Indiana.
As an associate head coach, Lawrence led Boston to a Patriot League regular-season championship in 2021.
In her three seasons with the Terriers, she had 13 players named All-Patriot League and three players named to the All-Patriot League Tournament Team.
