Women's Soccer vs. Indiana

Penn State gained a little more experience to its coaching staff.

On Saturday, the team announced Kelly Lawrence will be joining the Nittany Lions' staff as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season.

Lawrence coached Division I soccer for 10 years at Boston, Syracuse, and Monmouth, and played four years collegiately at Indiana.

As an associate head coach, Lawrence led Boston to a Patriot League regular-season championship in 2021.

In her three seasons with the Terriers, she had 13 players named All-Patriot League and three players named to the All-Patriot League Tournament Team.

