It was a battle of two of the nation's best teams as Penn State traveled to California to face off against Stanford.

The Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the season as they fell 2-0 to the Cardinal in an early defensive battle.

The blue and white struggled to generate any momentum on offense, but goalie Katherine Asman made several saves to keep the game knotted at zero for much of the first frame.

Although Asman was standing on her head to keep the game tied, Stanford kept the pressure going and finally cracked the scoreboard.

Allie Montoya scored her first collegiate goal, giving her squad a one-goal lead it took into halftime.

Montoya continued her outstanding game by tallying her second goal in the 56th minute, as Stanford extended its lead to two.

Penn State tried to claw its way back into the contest, but it was unable to do so.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 2-0 loss.

Slow starting offense

Penn State came into this contest averaging over 16 shots per game, but it was held to just one shot in the first half.

The Cardinal defense did an excellent job of controlling the pace of the game and not allowing the blue and white to generate offensive pressure.

The Nittany Lions first shot on goal game came from Ally Schlegel in the 56th minute, as they finished with five shots on-net.

Montoya’s milestone

After recording her first career point in Stanford’s last matchup, Allie Montoya found the back of the net for the first time in her collegiate career.

The striker generated a lot of pressure on the Nittany Lions' defense, forcing Asman to make several big saves. Montoya slotted a shot into the bottom left of the goal, giving Stanford a one-goal lead and a huge momentum boost.

The Los Altos, California, native continued her excellent game with her second tally of the night early in the second half.

With points in back-to-back games, Montoya is starting off her freshman season in the right direction.

Road struggles

Last campaign, Penn State struggled mightily away from the friendly confines of Jeffrey Field, finishing with a 4-5-1 record.

It won its first road game on Sunday, defeating Monmouth 3-1, but the struggles on the road reappeared in Thursday’s contest.

The blue and white struggled to create any form of momentum throughout the contest. If it wants to have success this season, the unit needs to find ways to win on the road.

