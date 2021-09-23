Penn State starts off its Big Ten campaign with two losses to its name.

In the return to Jeffrey Field, the Nittany Lions were upset by unranked Northwestern 2-1, handing the blue and white its third upset loss of the season.

Northwestern did not allow No. 12 Penn State to have an easy start as the Wildcats got on the board first with a strike from senior defender Kaylee Titus.

Towards the end of the first half, Northwestern’s midfielder, Josie Aulicino scored on a breakaway that widened the lead to two goals.

Penn State had multiple opportunities to score in the second half, but each Nittany Lion possession was halted by a Northwestern defender or a save from senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood.

The Nittany Lions showed some life toward the end of the game with a strike from fifth-year senior Kerry Abello in the 81st minute.

The Abello goal was not enough to spark more offensive production from Penn State as it was handed its third loss of the season.

Penn State’s rough start

Penn State’s upset loss to Rutgers last week did not give the Nittany Lions any early fuel to start the game out hot.

Instead, it was the opposite.

In the early minutes of the game, it looked like the loss had motivated the blue and white as it was dominating on offense.

After the first half progressed Penn State made mistakes that allowed Northwestern to gain offensive opportunities.

The Nittany Lions slipped up and allowed the Wildcats a shot on redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman.

The shot from Titus was her first goal of the season and was the fourth time this season that Penn State has conceded the opening goal.

Prior to the Nittany Lions’ game against Northwestern, the blue and white had a 1-2 record when it was scored on first.

With a loss against Northwestern, the blue and white now has a 1-3 record when it allows the opposition to score first.

Northwestern challenging top teams

The Wildcats came into Happy Valley unranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll while Penn State came at No. 12.

Northwestern did not let the rankings scare it and put up two goals in quick succession on the Nittany Lions before heading to the locker room at halftime.

This is not the first time that the Wildcats have competed with some of the top teams in the nation.

Before traveling to Jeffrey Field, Northwestern matched up against No. 2 North Carolina for its sole ranked opponent on the season.

For a majority of the game, the Wildcats held the Tar Heels at a 1-0 advantage until North Carolina scored an 86th-minute dagger to seal a 2-0 victory.

With an inspired performance at Jeffrey Field and strong resistance against North Carolina earlier this season, Northwestern could pose a threat to other top teams further down the line.

Nittany Lions’ missed opportunities

Penn State has had one problem lingering around the team all season — the Nittany Lions have not been able to score when given opportunities to do so.

In the opening minutes of the game, the blue and white was dominating on the offensive side of the ball.

In the first half, the Nittany Lions led the Wildcats in the shooting department 7-5 and leading in corners 4-3.

The second half was no different.

Penn State had offensive possession for most of the game but could not get the ball past the Northwestern defense.

After the final buzzer went off, the Nittany Lions finished the game outshooting the Wildcats 12-7.

Efficiency in front of goal has been a problem all season for the blue and white.

In Penn State’s loss to Rutgers, the Nittany Lions outshot the Scarlet Knights 12-9, and in a loss to UCF earlier in the season, the blue and white outshot the Golden Knights 15-11.

The offense is there for Penn State, it has struggled to find its scoring touch in 2021.

Penn State women's soccer takes fall in United Soccer Coaches poll Penn State dropped four spots to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week.