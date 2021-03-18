A rainy and windy evening at Jeffrey Field did little to slow down Penn State.

The Nittany Lions topped Minnesota 3-0 Thursday night to move to 5-1-1 on the season.

The wet conditions impacted the flow of the game from the start, as neither side was able to materialize a chance in the contest’s opening 15 minutes.

Ally Schlegel took advantage of the blue and white’s first major chance in the 19th minute, beating her defenders and scoring her fourth goal of the season off a lobbed through ball from Frankie Tagliaferri.

Just four minutes after giving Penn State the lead, Schlegel scored a second. The forward buried a shot in the back of a net after a low cross from Tagliaferri deflected off of Payton Linnehan in the penalty area.

In the second half with a 2-0 lead, the Nittany Lions faced a much more coordinated Minnesota team.

In the 53rd minute, the Golden Gophers’ Makenzie Langdok chased a perfectly placed aerial through ball behind Penn State’s back line, but midfielder Cori Dyke’s recovery run forced the forward to send her shot wide of goal.

Penn State added another score in the 74th minute off a Sam Coffey free kick that deflected off the gloves of Minnesota goalkeeper Megan Plaschko and into the back of the net.

The Nittany Lions’ defense held strong through 90 minutes to pick up its second clean sheet of the season.

Schlegel and Tagliaferri on fire

The architects of Penn State’s first two goals picked up where they left off coming into Thursday’s match.

Tagliaferri had a hand in both of Schlegel’s goals, which helped set the tone in the victory.

Schlegel nearly found her hat trick in the 65th minute when Tagliaferri sent a through ball, though her chip shot was saved by Plaschko.

Another group multi-goal performance

After putting three past the Golden Gophers, Penn State has scored two or more goals in each of its six games in 2021.

Schlegel and Coffey lead the team with five goals while Tagliaferri follows with three to her name.

Leading the Big Ten in total goals scored with 18 in seven games, Penn State has relied on its attacking success to make up for its inconsistent defense that has conceded eight goals to its opponents.

Complete performance

After a rocky performance in their 2-2 tie against Ohio State last week, the Nittany Lions came out with a more well-rounded showing.

Offensive production and stability at the back provided for a rebound performance from last week’s uninspiring tie that saw mistakes on both ends of the pitch.

With the win, the Nittany Lions retain possession of first place in the Big Ten, tying Rutgers with 16 points, but leading on goal differential.

Penn State is now undefeated in six consecutive matches going into its Sunday matchup with Michigan.

