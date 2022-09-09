Penn State, a national powerhouse ranked as the 11th best team in college soccer, certainly does a lot of winning.

According to coach Erica Dambach, her team’s success doesn’t come on Jeffrey Field — nor in any other park for that matter. The victories are built in the locker room and in the players’ bonds with themselves and each other.

“[The players] are together all the time,” Dambach said. “In fact, they probably need a little break — this team, this culture, is unbelievable.”

The Nittany Lions stuck together in a roller coaster of a match against Liberty that went down to the wire.

It looked like the blue and white would coast to its fifth victory of the year after sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann put a goal on the board in under three minutes. But the Lady Flames wouldn’t be put out that easily.

Liberty came out of the locker room swinging in the second half. A goal by midfielder Grace Spade leveled the squads at 1-1, effectively kicking off a brand new match with about 40 minutes left to play.

Penn State midfielder Cori Dyke said the team had to “look in the mirror” after the equalizer. Even if it was ugly, the Nittany Lions needed to grind out the win. That was exactly what they did, with Dyke playing a starring role. Receiving a pass at the top of the 18’, the senior glided to her right and launched a missile into the top of the net.

With how masterfully Dyke took that game-winning shot, it’s hard to believe it was only the first of her career.

“I was so happy being able to put that one in and get to run over and celebrate with my teammates. That’s what matters the most and it means the world to me,” Dyke said.

As the players embraced and Park Avenue Army rejoiced, Jeffrey Field was a truly euphoric place.

Thursday’s thriller was the conclusion of a long, tiring week for the Nittany Lions. Dambach’s squad flew across the country to play two physical games on the West Coast, before making the long flight back to Happy Valley for another intense match.

“We just got off of a six-day road trip, so it was never going to be pretty tonight,” Dambach said. “I don’t know if we could go another day. These guys were pulled and stretched tonight — mentally, physically and emotionally.”

The blue and white will get the rest it needs, as it won’t play another match until Sept. 18, the team’s Big Ten opener against Indiana.

Dambach emphasized how important it is that the players are able to be traditional “Penn State students” and enjoy the college community.

“Right now, [the off-week] is giving these guys a mental and physical break and lets them enjoy a ‘Penn State weekend’. That’s what we need right now,” Dambach said.

Of course, the Nittany Lions won’t be completely off work next week. The team looks to take a deep dive into game film to tune up and learn from Liberty and other previous opponents.

One of the key things the coaching staff hopes to improve on is in team play on the pitch.

“We have a lot of fantastic athletes that are dynamic and exciting on the ball, but they’re trying to do it alone,” Dambach said. “We have to find moments where we can play together way better than we are already.

Despite this perceived lack of togetherness, the unit has been successful this season, starting 5-1-1. With the conference season on the horizon, the blue and white look to turn the 11 individuals on the pitch into one cohesive unit, in order to reach another level.

Being a student-athlete, especially in a prestigious program like Penn State’s, can give these Nittany Lions a lot to juggle between sports, academics and social life.

For Dyke, State College is like a second home to her, with her teammates providing her with a second family she can turn to in moments of stress.

“We have a family environment,” Dyke said. “We’re always checking up on each other and we know that someone always has our backs.”

The support system that every player enjoys is critical to the team’s overall success and morale.

“It’s one of our core values — we’re a family and always there for each other,” Dyke said. “The players on the field, the players on the bench, every single role is important, equally valued, and everyone truly believes that.”

