Despite struggling to break down a formidable No. 24 Indiana in the first half, No. 13 Penn State grinded out a 2-1 win with an explosive second half for its first home victory of the year.

Indiana hardly touched the ball in the opening minutes of the match as the Nittany Lions pinned the Hoosiers into their own defensive third.

But the blue and white struggled to turn plentiful possession into opportunities on goal as Indiana remained disciplined in its pressing to frustrate the home side.

Twenty-five minutes into the half, Indiana’s Allison Jorden was forced to exit the match due to injury and both teams took the break in play as a timeout to allow for mid-game coaching while Jorden was assessed.

Coming out of the injury break, the Nittany Lions almost found a goal. Rachel Wasserman took a weak effort on the Indiana goal after a one touch sequence of interplay.

Frankie Tagliaferri nearly put Penn State in front with a thunderous effort from 30 yards out, but the shot bounced off the crossbar for Indiana as the half ended in a scoreless draw.

Seven minutes into the second frame, Indiana launched into euphoric celebrations as Hanna Nemeth lofted a cool chip over Katherine Asman’s outstretched arms into the back of the net to give the Hoosiers a 1-0 advantage.

Only a minute later, Indiana was caught off guard as Penn State leveled the score. Frankie Tagliaferri buried a shot in the bottom right corner of Bethany Kopel’s goal, making the game 1-1.

After the flurry of goals, the match was brought to life as both sides aggressively attacked to find a winner.

Penn State’s newly found urgency after tying the score paid immediate dividends.

Schlegel fought off three opposing defenders to play Coffey right in front of goal to face a lonely Kopel.

The senior made no mistake as she curled the ball into the upper reaches of the goal to put the blue and white ahead 2-1.

A goal down, the Hoosiers were forced into the offensive as they tried to find the leveler with the clock working against them.

The Hoosiers nearly found that goal after Oliwia Wos’ 40-yard screamer nearly turned into an own goal as Asman only managed to parry the ranged effort away.

But it was not to be for Indiana as Penn State found a way to secure a tight victory.

Inability to breakdown the low block

Indiana learned from Illinois’s mistake of leaving gaps in the midfield against Penn State’s midfield.

The Hoosiers played deep and compact, closing off the spaces in front of their 18-yard box to effectively park the bus.

The blue and white struggled to get the ball to its primary playmakers in Tagliaferri and Coffey because of the congested midfield during the first half.

As the match opened up and the Hoosiers were afforded more chances to break in transition, the Nittany Lions were able to launch their own counterattacks.

In transition, Penn State looked more productive in the final third and eventually found a goal from Tagliaferri in the second half.

Only when Indiana strayed from the tactics which had brought it so much success were the Nittany Lions able to find the gaps to create chances.

Lack of service to the forwards

Schlegel and the other Penn State forwards looked isolated for large portions of the match.

Indiana did a great job of occupying the space centrally and in turn Schlegel and her strike partners rarely saw the ball.

Indiana played the blue and white attackers extremely tightly and forced the Penn State midfield to resort to lobbing in long balls to find the strikers.

Schlegel pressed and hounded the Indiana players on defense, but the redshirt sophomore was unable to find herself in scoring position.

Defense was Penn State’s best offense

Despite being almost completely neutralized on offense for a majority of the game, Penn State’s defense looked secure.

Indiana played direct in the most extreme sense, but the blue and white never conceded, barring the ball-watching that led to Indiana’s lone goal.

Without the ball, Penn State’s attackers continue to look dangerous when pressing the opponent’s defense in possession.

It was actually Schlegel’s strength and desire that led to the striker winning the ball back for the Nittany Lions and finding Coffey to score the eventual winner.

