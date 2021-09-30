After three straight losses, Penn State was able to get a big 2-1 victory in Thursday’s match against Wisconsin.

Coming in with three losses in conference play already, the Nittany Lions were able to strike late in the second half to get their first Big Ten win of the season.

The Badgers struck first in the first half on a goal by junior midfielder Emma Jaskaniec before the blue and white evened up the score from a spectacular free kick from fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey.

Junior forward Jordan Canniff scored the go-ahead goal for the Nittany Lions off an assist from sophomore forward Elle Kershner with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half

The blue and white offense was more aggressive than it has been in recent games, including eight shots taken with five of them coming on goal.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman made three saves on four shots on goal for Penn State while Wisconsin senior netminder Jordyn Bloomer made three saves in tonight’s match.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Thursday’s match.

Offense getting back on track

After being shut out by the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, the Nittany Lions were able to tack on two goals in Thursday’s contest.

After being held to one goal or less in their last four games, the Nittany Lions were able to tack on two goals tonight and will look to build some momentum off their performance.

The blue and white was able to create more scoring opportunities tonight than it has done in recent performances.

That being said, the Nittany Lions will need to convert on more of their scoring opportunities. This is something Dambach has stressed as vital to the team’s success.

Captain Coffey taking charge

Early on in the season, junior forward Payton Linnehan was the main catalyst in Penn State’s hot offensive start.

More recently, however, Coffey has begun to lead the charge of the attack for the blue and white.

Scoring the only goal for the Nittany Lions on Thursday night, Coffey has tallied four goals on the season.

If Dambach can get some of her other key offensive players going like Coffey, there is endless potential for her squad on the attacking side of the ball.

Clutch play saves blue and white

It seems that several of Penn State’s wins this year have come late in the second half.

Facing a draw and potentially only garnering one point from tonight’s match, the Nittany Lions were able to strike late and come away with the victory.

Canniff’s goal was the final touch in a big comeback win for Penn State, and it will look to build off this win as conference play heats up.

The Nittany Lions will now head to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Sunday before returning back to Jeffrey Field for a three game homestand.

