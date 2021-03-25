An early goal was all Penn State needed to squeak by with its third victory in a row.

Ally Schlegel’s 21st minute score was enough to power the Nittany Lions to a 1-0 victory on the road against Iowa Thursday night. She beat Hawkeye keeper Macy Enneking to put the blue and white out in front and give it a lead from which it would not look back.

Penn State more than doubled up Iowa in shots, registered 17 in total compared to eight for the Hawkeyes. The Nittany Lions nearly replicated the feat in terms of shots on goal, recording seven while Iowa had four.

The shutout was Penn State’s third of the year and second in three games. Since tying Ohio State in mid-March, the blue and white has scored eight goals while its opponents have tallied just one.

Here are three key takeaways from Penn State’s seventh win in the last eight games.

Penn State defense deals another shutout

Despite Iowa’s 1-6-1 record coming into the contest, the Hawkeyes presented a physical play style that Penn State has not seen for much of the season, but Penn State handled it brilliantly.

Iowa struggled to get in position to take a shot, and when it did, the Nittany Lions clogged the shooting lanes and made it difficult for the long shots to poke through, as pointed out by the shot differential favoring Penn State by nine.

Whenever the Hawkeyes threatened, the blue and white’s defenders swarmed to the ball and made the lives of Iowa’s offensive players difficult.

Schlegel provides all offense

Once again, Schlegel proved she is the key cog of Penn State’s offensive juggernaut, notching the only goal scored between the two teams.

Previous to this Big Ten contest, the Parker, Colorado, native had put six shots in the back of the net and combined for three in the last two contests. On Thursday, Schlegel snuck ahead of Iowa’s back defenders and launched one a tone-setting goal off an assist from Frankie Tagliaferri.

What makes Schlegel so dangerous is her ability to sneak behind the back line.

She can also blow by backers or get open on offensive sets for headers, which nearly led to a second goal on the night.

In the first half, on a cross kick, Schlegel had a wide open lane to knock one in but the ball sailed over the net.

Asman stupendous in net

Even though Schlegel scored, it was Katherine Asman’s fantastic play in net that led the blue and white to victory. In wet conditions when the ball becomes difficult to handle, the redshirt sophomore keeper stepped up and responded the few times Iowa posed a threat to score.

Whether it was a slow roller or a rocket coming in from outside the box, Asman handled each shot with ease, which took an immense amount of pressure off the Nittany Lions’ back line early in the first half.

Asman’s performance supported the notion she can be the go-to goalkeeper for coach Erica Dambach, which is a huge boost as the conference tournament looms near.

