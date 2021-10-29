After an up-and-down regular season and narrowly avoiding its first-ever losing conference record in its final game, Penn State is now turning its sights to the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Sunday in the opening round of the conference tournament.

The blue and white finished the regular season with a record of 11-6 overall and a 5-5 record against Big Ten opponents, while Michigan finished 12-3-3 overall and 6-2-2 against conference foes.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team faced the Wolverines back on Oct. 21 and came away with a 2-0 loss — one of just two times the team was shut out during the regular season.

Penn State’s main driving forces on offense this season have been fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey and redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel.

The two players were the leading goal scorers for the Nittany Lions this season, with eight and six goals, respectively.

Their offensive production for Penn State during the regular season also garnered them postseason awards, as Schlegel was named second team All-Big Ten, while Coffey joined fellow Nittany Lion Kerry Abello on the first team.

On defense, redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman and the aforementioned Abello lead the blue and white.

Asman sported a 0.734 save percentage to go along with 58 saves. On the backline, Abello was an integral part in anchoring the Nittany Lions defense and chipped in two goals and an assist this season.

For the Wolverines, senior midfielder Raleigh Loughman and fifth-year senior midfielder Nicki Hernandez lead them offensively.

Hernandez, who landed on the second team All-Big Ten list, had six goals for Michigan this season

Also in attack, Loughman found herself on the first team, leading the team with seven goals, including a strike against Penn State during their regular-season matchup.

The Wolverines are a stout defensive team and feature fifth-year senior goalkeeper Hillary Beall in net, who posted a save percentage of 0.805 this season with 62 saves — including a shutout against Penn State.

Michigan collected eight clean sheets from its opponents this season, including the Nittany Lions, so it’s imperative for the blue and white to do everything it can to get the ball in the back of the net in order to secure the victory.

The blue and white had a three-game homestand toward the end of the regular season, where it seemed it was picking up steam before a shutout against the Wolverines put any kind of momentum to a halt.

In the regular-season matchup, the Nittany Lions were only able to garner three shots on goal against Michigan. That will have to change if Penn State is able to get a win in the opening round.

The blue and white have not defeated the Wolverines since March 21 last season, where it took down Michigan 4-1 at Jeffrey Field.

Other matchups in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament include Wisconsin taking on regular season champions Rutgers, Iowa facing Michigan State and Ohio State matching up against Purdue.

Penn State is set to kick off in Ann Arbor against Michigan Sunday, streaming on B1G+ with kickoff at 1 p.m.