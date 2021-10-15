Penn State’s final regular-season home game will see it face off against Purdue Sunday.

The Nittany Lions currently stand with a 9-5 overall record, going 3-4 in Big Ten competition thus far.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team aims to gain momentum following a dominant 3-0 win over Indiana at home Wednesday.

Earning a victory with a clean sheet “meant everything” to goalkeeper Katherine Asman and her teammates — who previously hadn’t kept their opponents off the scoreboard since Sept. 12 against North Carolina State.

The redshirt junior saw the performance as a major morale booster heading into Penn State’s contest with Purdue — who ranks as the Big Ten’s third-highest scoring offense.

“With everything that we’ve gone through with the backline this year, the rotations and everything like that, that just builds our confidence going into Sunday,” Asman said.

Dambach praised her players’ focus on playing their best despite a rocky start to conference play.

“What I’ve liked about this team is that their energy and their commitment has stayed the same, regardless of the result,” Dambach said.

Dambach, who has helmed Penn State in each of the last 14 seasons, characterized her team’s objective as “making sure it’s not a roller coaster right now, that we continue forward and we build momentum with this performance.”

Fifth-year senior Sam Coffey looks to continue her run of good form, as the midfielder has scored four goals in her last two appearances, bringing her total to eight on the season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State women’s soccer offense gets contributions from likely and unlikely sources Wednesday Penn State got off to a slow start at the beginning of Big Ten play but has turned things ar…

The Boilermakers will likely be up to the challenge of stopping a Penn State offense that has totaled eight goals in its last two games, as goalkeeper Marisa Bova ranks as the conference’s second-leading shot-stopper with a 0.837 save percentage and 72 total saves with just 14 goals conceded.

Bova’s average of just over five saves per match stands as the highest among Big Ten goalkeepers.

In addition to relying on Coffey’s attacking abilities, the Nittany Lions may also turn to Jordan Canniff, who notched a brace Wednesday, having scored just one other goal this season.

At the defensive end, Penn State will assume the task of keeping the Boilermakers’ dangerous attack at bay.

Forward Sarah Griffith has established herself as a force up front this season, as the redshirt senior is tied for the Big Ten lead with 31 shots on goal, while also tying Rutgers’ Frankie Tagliaferri at the top of the conference leaderboard with 11 goals on the campaign.

Griffith also ranks as the Big Ten’s second-leading shot-taker with 59 attempts at goal.

Her three game-winning goals thus far make her one to watch in the final third.

Purdue’s additional offensive threats could come in the form of freshman defender Gracie Dunaway, whose six assists in 2021 are tied for fourth most in the conference.

Penn State will have an extra day of rest, as the Boilermakers will enter Sunday’s match fresh off their contest against Ohio State in Columbus on Thursday.

At No. 2 in the Big Ten standings, Purdue carries a 10-2-2 overall record with a 5-1 performance in conference play.

The match between Penn State and Purdue serves as an exciting prospect, due to the two sides’ proven capabilities at both ends of the pitch.

The Boilermakers are looking to make a name for themselves this year, as they have finished above 0.500 in just two of their last 11 seasons.

At the same time, Penn State is still making the climb back to its customary prominence, and its performance against a talented Purdue side should be a telling contest as the Nittany Lions go into the final pair of regular-season contests on the road and the postseason thereafter.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE