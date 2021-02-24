After Penn State lost late in its season opener at Rutgers, the Nittany Lions have a chance to earn their first win of the season against Northwestern in a game that has the potential to become season-defining.

In its last outing, the blue and white dominated the early goings of the match with two shots and a goal in the first two minutes of the game.

For 30 minutes, coach Erica Dambach had her team hounding the Scarlet Knights after a second goal doubled its lead. But the longer the game went on, the Nittany Lions slowly lifted their foot off the gas.

Penn State played a game of two halves.

It was in the final 30 minutes of the game that Penn State collapsed and conceded three goals, despite regaining the lead in the 72nd minute.

While Penn State was put to the sword by a late goal, its upcoming opponent Northwestern was the beneficiary of a last-minute winner in its season opener against Indiana.

The Wildcats looked like they were hanging on for a draw against the Hoosiers Saturday before sophomore Aurea Martin produced a game-winning goal in the 86th minute.

Last season, Northwestern finished 3-6-2 at No. 9 in the Big Ten standings. Indiana, who the Wildcats narrowly defeated, also finished with a losing record in 2019.

The last time these two sides met, Penn State dominated the fixture 3-1. It conceded a single shot that resulted in Northwestern's only goal.

The blue and white peppered Northwestern netminder Mackenzie Wood’s goal with 19 shots and 10 on target in the match, which served as Penn State’s senior day game.

The last time the Nittany Lions suffered a loss to Northwestern was in 2018, when the Wildcats won against the run of play with a late first-half finish.

Last week, Dambach stated that her intention for this season, as it is any season for Penn State, is to compete for all three championships — the Big Ten regular season, the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament titles.

With only 11 conference games on the regular season slate, there is little room for losses if Penn State is to finish first in the regular season standings.

Last year, Wisconsin went unbeaten in conference play to become regular-season champions, and this year Penn State has been voted by Big Ten coaches as the favorites to win the competition.

To meet expectations for this season — as well as its own goal of three titles — it is imperative to Dambach that the blue and white do not drop a second game on the bounce.

She believes her team will get that first win sooner rather than later.

“In terms of wins and losses, we’re a competitive group,” Dambach said. “We want to win games. We want to win championships.

“We want to compete. We want to be the best team in the Big Ten, and we want to compete for that national championship every year. If it looks the same or it looks different — it doesn’t matter, it’s all the same to us.”

If Dambach and company can string together two complete halves of soccer, they should find themselves in a good position after 90 minutes against the Wildcats.

Penn State is slated to play at Northwestern at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Thursday.