As it prepares for the postseason, Penn State has seen offensive success like never before.

In its 6-0 thrashing of Maryland Saturday, the Big Ten regular-season champion Nittany Lions racked up 25 shots — 15 of which were on target.

Of the 16 outfield players that saw minutes, 13 of them put up at least one shot attempt.

The offensive dominance displayed against the Terrapins was the rule more than the exception, as the Nittany Lions’ 32 total goals in 11 matches are the most among Big Ten teams in 2021.

With the regular season now in the books, Nittany Lions represent four out of the Big Ten’s top 10 goal-scorers and five of the conference’s top 10 assist leaders.

Forward Ally Schlegel’s pair of goals Saturday confirmed her as the Big Ten’s top goal scorer with nine total this season.

Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri follow Schlegel, each with six goals to their names, while Payton Linnehan comes in at the No. 9 spot with four goals to her credit.

Additionally, Tagliaferri’s two goals and three assists Saturday put her level with Coffey at the top of the Big Ten assists leaderboard with eight total on the season.

Schlegel and Linnehan trail with six and five assists, respectively.

Coach Erica Dambach attributed these milestones to the collective mentality of her players.

“I think it starts from the fact that they are team-first,” Dambach said. “You put the team before yourself, you put your ego aside. Whatever your role is that day, it has significance.

“Right now we’ve got a very unselfish team that is finding ways to put the ball in the back of the net in every way imaginable right now.”

With four different players making the scoresheet against Maryland, the blue and white showed its ability to come together for a complete team showing.

“We wanted to come out and show what Penn State soccer is about as a team with a combined effort,” forward Kristin Schnurr, who tallied an assist in the victory, said.

Schnurr added that Saturday’s effort served for “showing what we’ve worked on throughout last fall and throughout this spring.”

Penn State may have brought its shooting boots in the conference-only regular season, but its slate will be wiped clean as it approaches the Big Ten Tournament followed by a probable NCAA Tournament berth.