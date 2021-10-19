After two big performances for Penn State this past week, junior midfielder Jordan Canniff was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨 Jordan Canniff of @PennStateWSOC is the #B1GWSoc Offensive Player of the Week!⚽ Scored 3 goals in Penn State's wins over Indiana and No. 19 Purdue last week⚽ 1st career 2-goal outing in win vs. Indiana🗞️ https://t.co/7UWGoDavBe pic.twitter.com/2dzw3BWMdV — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) October 19, 2021

Canniff scored a goal on Sunday against Purdue and a brace against Indiana last Wednesday, the first multi-goal game of her career.

This marks the second consecutive week that a Nittany Lion was named the Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten, as fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey won the honor last week.

