Women's Soccer vs. Indiana_19

Forward Killy Shimkin (8) celebrates with forward Jordan Canniff (22) after Canniff scores her second goal of the match, raising the score to 3-0 during the Penn State Women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffery Fields, where Penn State won 3-0 against Indiana University.  

 Regan Gross

After two big performances for Penn State this past week, junior midfielder Jordan Canniff was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Canniff scored a goal on Sunday against Purdue and a brace against Indiana last Wednesday, the first multi-goal game of her career.

This marks the second consecutive week that a Nittany Lion was named the Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten, as fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey won the honor last week.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.