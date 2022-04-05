“Trust the process” is a phrase said in and around sports so often that it’s taken on a life of its own. It’s a phrase that’s bled into memes on Twitter, jokes between friends and mockery on sports talk shows.

Sometimes, though, that’s all an athlete can really do — trust the process. For Jordan Canniff, putting her faith in the process is what led to her success in fall 2021.

Canniff, who came to Penn State as one of the top recruits in the country, has always had the ability and the talent. In the fall, all of that started to align for the Maryland native.

The junior missed the first month of the season with an injury and didn’t debut until conference play. Upon returning, Canniff said she played with a freedom that she hadn’t felt before, allowing her to not overthink the game.

Coach Erica Dambach saw it too, knowing the commitment it takes to come back from one of these injuries.

“You know the blood, sweat and tears that goes behind them, stepping back out on the field,” Dambach told The Daily Collegian. “It’s the most rewarding feeling in the world as a coach to see them rewarded for that effort.”

In this case, that reward was seeing Canniff place second on the team in goals and points during conference play, behind only Sam Coffey.

Prior to fall 2021, Canniff had scored just one goal in her collegiate career, but after two years of dealing with disruptions from rehabilitation and a pandemic, she hit her stride.

Within that span, Canniff had her share of setbacks.

“I think it definitely took a toll at the beginning, but I kind of just committed to my rehab,” Canniff told the Collegian. “Committed to staying focused on the season and… when I could play. I think that really helped.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

One of Canniff’s teammates who was there for her throughout the rehabilitation process was Payton Linnehan, who also dealt with injury issues last fall.

Dambach described Canniff and Linnehan as big-time talents, and the team missed them when they were on the sideline.

Canniff said she’s always been close to Linnehan, ever since they played on the U.S. Youth National Teams and lived together freshman year.

Linnehan told the Collegian that Canniff’s breakout came as no shock; it was evident from training and when Canniff got back — she was ready to go.

Canniff and Linnehan will now enter their senior year together. With Coffey and Kerry Abello moving on, there’s a leadership gap to be filled.

The pair of rising seniors, along with redshirt junior Ally Schlegel, seem poised to enter that void, and it’s something they’ve talked about.

Linnehan said it’s a responsibility they “definitely” feel now that Coffey and Abello aren’t walking through that door every day.

“Right now, it’s just about forming relationships and kind of taking on our own role of how we’re going to become leaders,” Canniff said. “So, I think more conversations will happen as the season gets closer.”

When Canniff speaks, Dambach said, the team listens. She said the center midfielder has helped to set the standard within the program, and she’s been pleased with how Canniff has stepped up.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Offense seals the deal for Penn State softball in weekend sweep over Purdue Penn State looked to finish its Purdue series with a sweep heading into its game on Sunday.

“The team has a huge amount of respect for her understanding and her vision,” Dambach said.

It’s that culture that made Canniff want to come to Penn State in the first place. Everyone felt like family, Canniff said. It’s something she said she could feel even as a recruit.

Canniff came to Penn State a year early at 17 years old. Dambach said she was the top player in that recruiting class, and her talent was clear from the first moment the staff saw her.

“As a 17-year-old, she had to try to make her mark,” Dambach said. “That’s a testament to her because she stretched herself, and she could have easily blown up the high school game her final year.”

Canniff said believing in the process is something Dambach stresses.

The Penn State coach said the ability to be patient and believe in the day-by-day process is a silver lining of the adversity Canniff has had to face.

Canniff doesn’t take the present moment for granted, Dambach said, and it’s an idea that Canniff has really embraced.

Dambach said with a talented group like this, it can be easy for players to get ahead and wonder what their place will be within the group come fall.

“That’s a total waste of space, wasted time in your own brain,” Dambach said. “Just be where your feet are, and stay in the moment right now.”

It’s not just off the field where Canniff has managed to stand out. She’s demonstrated an explosiveness on the field too — one that’s brought her goals this past season.

Dambach said Canniff has a nose for the goal, noting her strong finishing ability. If Canniff is in the box, Dambach said there’s a good chance the team will find success.

“She doesn’t need a whole lot of space to set up and give herself an opportunity to finish,” Dambach said. “She’s opportunistic.”

With four goals and three assists across 14 games and just one start, the midfielder made her mark in the little time she had on the pitch in 2021, and for Linnehan, this is all on brand for the 5-foot-2 midfielder.

“She’s a little firecracker.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Big innings fuel Penn State softball’s mercy rule win over Purdue The Nittany Lions’ final game against the Boilermakers ended with a big fifth inning from th…