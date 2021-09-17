The Penn State program has been a powerhouse year in and year out.

Under coach Erica Dambach, the Nittany Lions have brought four Big Ten titles home to Happy Valley, with the most recent one coming in 2019.

The reason for the blue and white’s conference dominance is its ability to fill the holes left by veteran players and replace them with fresh new faces.

This season is no different.

After the 2020-21 season came to a close, Penn State lost some key veterans, but the Nittany Lions had enough depth to pick up the slack and once again be a top team in the Big Ten.

Here are some young players who have already made an impact on the field and could continue to be game-wreckers for years to come.

Ellie Wheeler

Penn State’s top strikers this season are all the more experienced Nittany Lions, but sophomore forward Ellie Wheeler is one of the exceptions.

In her freshman season, Wheeler took the field as a starter in all 16 games, but it was not at her current position.

Wheeler started off her career in Happy Valley at left back, which she transitioned to in the offseason.

Her career prior to Penn State can reinforce that she has a high ceiling when it comes to offensive potential.

Before arriving on campus, Wheeler played in the No. 1-ranked DA team in the nation, and she was a major reason why the team was so successful as the top scorer in the county.

Wheeler’s sophomore campaign is already off to a strong start in just seven games.

The Fairfax Station, Virginia, native is playing more of a support role, but her offensive production has ramped up in 2021.

In seven games, Wheeler has one goal, which is the same number of goals as sophomore midfielder Olivia Damico, and the two are the only underclassmen with a tally in the goal column.

With Wheeler’s background as a high-volume finisher, she will be an asset as the upperclassmen move on from Penn State in future seasons.

Katie Evans

One of the most important roles on the soccer pitch is the player who can make acrobatic saves to prevent the opposition from scoring.

Right now, Penn State has its goalkeeper for this season and next in redshirt junior Katherine Asman, but what the Nittany Lions’ goalkeeping situation will look like in a couple of years remains to be seen.

The blue and white has shone glimpses of its future goalkeeper — especially last season.

Over the past two years, Penn State has been experimenting with three different goalkeepers in the net.

One of those players is sophomore Katie Evans.

Evans has not yet seen the field in the young season, but she did play in two games last year.

In her two performances last season, Evans blocked two shots and only allowed one goal. The then-freshman also posted a shutout in her first two games.

Even with no playing time in her sophomore season, Dambach and goalkeeping coach Tim Wassell see the sophomore’s potential because she has appeared ahead of several older goalkeepers on the roster.

As the older players leave Happy Valley, Evans will see more time on the starting roster.

Mieke Schiemann

Penn State has one defender who is just getting used to the ropes in State College.

The Nittany Lion’s brought in freshman Mieke Schiemann, who spent most of her time playing overseas.

Schiemann is from Germany and played on the U16, U17 and U19 German national teams, and she helped her U17 team to a European championship.

Her experience at the national level makes her a solid candidate to be an instant-impact player on the Penn State defense.

Schiemann has started four out of seven games this season and has made her presence known defensively when the Nittany Lions have their backs to the wall.

She is solid in one-on-one situations and has a heightened sense of the game when it comes to breaking up the opposition’s possession.

Through her defense and experience, the German, alongside sophomore center back Eva Alonso, is set up to be a defensive pairing for the ages.

