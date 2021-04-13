For Penn State to pick up a win and advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Frankie Tagliaferri put on a show while demonstrating her immense value to the team.

Scoring in the closing minutes of the first half, Tagliaferri doubled the blue and white’s lead heading into the break, which was just one instance of her fruitful stretch of play during the 2021 campaign.

While teammates Sam Coffey and Ally Schlegel receive a significant chunk of the attention, Tagliaferri doesn’t just sit on her laurels, and coach Erica Dambach stressed how invested each member of the big three is in one another.

“Iron sharpens iron. They hold each other accountable, they push each other,” Dambach said. “They celebrate each other’s successes, which I think is really important when you’ve got a lot of competition against opponents, as well as within your own team. They are truly team-first and want to see each other do well so the team can do better.”

The last time Tagliaferri failed to tally a point in a game was in the second game of the season.

Besides that last-minute goal at the end of the first half, Tagliaferri had another opportunity to score and nearly blew by four Indiana defenders, but the Hoosiers’ defense cut off a Nittany Lion through pass.

Schlegel, who has posted 11 goals and five assists for 27 points on the year, described what makes Tagliaferri easy to play with.

“She just really has a fantastic final pass. For me, it's easy to be confident to finish out a run, because for some reason, her passes just get through the back line,” Schlegel said. “I think she just has great vision at that 10 spot.”

Despite her aggressive approach, Tagliaferri still frequently looks to help her teammates. Over the course of the season, the Colts Neck, New Jersey, native has dished out nine assists — four of which all came in a 6-0 win over Maryland.

Schlegel further elaborated on her consistent communication with Tagliaferri and how she helps bring out the best in the blue and white’s offense.

“If she’s taking some space, then I’m taking the other,” Schlegel said. “If she wants to go in the back line, I can come in.”

Including a five-game streak with an assist, Tagliaferri will look to keep her 10-game point streak alive against an Iowa defense that has only allowed one goal in its last two contests — which will put all the pressure on Penn State’s defense.

For the blue and white’s dominant scoring trio, it will be one of the most pressure-filled games it and the rest of the Nittany Lion squad has ever played in.

“The big three — we kind of go where they go right now,” Dambach said. “They’ve been very consistent this season. I think we’ve experienced where one’s down, the other two bring it up.”