Penn State changed a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday to a 5-1 win against Maryland on Friday.

A major contributor to the success of the Nittany Lions in the matchup with the Terrapins was the defense’s ability to turn things around.

However, coach Erica Dambach doesn’t think the defense had anything to do in the blowout win over Maryland.

“I wouldn’t say our defense changed. I would say our opponent changed,” Dambach said. “I don't think it was a big difference in what we were able to do. It was just the way the opponent was playing. With that being said, I think defensively we were more organized and played with more confidence.”

The blue and white held Maryland to just five shots, with three of those shots being on goal.

The only score the Terrapins had the whole game came on the first offensive possession off kickoff, where senior forward Mikayla Dayes ran right through Penn State’s defense.

On the other side of the ball, Penn State’s offense had 18 shots and found the back of the net five times.

Fifth-year senior Sam Coffey had a hat trick in the first half and also finished with an assist in the game.

Coffey credits the defense to her success and the Nittany Lion’s attack as a whole.

“I think our backline was definitely a rock tonight,” Coffey said. “We've been kind of messing around with different formations and players in different positions, but I think everyone just did their job tonight.”

The defense was not a problem toward the start of the season. In the first seven games, the blue and white recorded three shutouts.

However, with the start of Penn State’s conference schedule, the Nittany Lions allowed 10 goals in four games.

In Friday’s home showdown against the Terrapins, the story was different.

Dambach thinks that the defense feeding the offensive weapons, like Coffey, helped the team come out with the win.

“The defense gave it to the playmakers,” Dambach said. “Once they started finding Coffey, our sixes, that’s when good things happened.”

At the head of the Penn State defense is redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman, who did not have to do too much work against Maryland.

However, Dambach sees that her presence on the field is much more than just her role as the defender in the box.

Dambach had nothing but positive things to say about her veteran goalkeeper.

“She’s a huge voice. She’s demanding. She’s commanding. She’s our leader back there,” Dambach said. “You always want your goalkeeper to be a leader, but they’re not always necessarily. She is.

“It's a big ask, it's a young group. She's got a different backline almost every game, so she's having to organize different players every game, and she stepped up. I gave her a ton of credit.”

Midway through the second half, Asman’s work for the night was done, as she was replaced with senior Morgan Messner.

Messner received more action than Asman, as the senior had two saves against the Terrapin attack.

Dambach appreciates how Messner and Asman build off each other’s success to make each other better.

“Morgan is a big-time goalkeeper, and she and Kat make each other better every day,” Dambach said. “We've got a great goalkeeper union with her and Amanda and Katie as well, and those guys just train their tails off.”

With the victory on home turf, Penn State now has a 2-4 record in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions’ next home contest is against Purdue, who ranks third in Big Ten in goals for with 25.

The Boilermakers’ redshirt senior forward Sarah Griffith is second in the conference with 12 goals.

However, Coffey knows that her teammates in the backline will not have a problem slowing down that Purdue offense that comes to Happy Valley in less than a week.

“I think our backline knows how elite they are,” Coffey said. “I think they showed that tonight and they’re gonna show that against Purdue too.”

