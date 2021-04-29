Wednesday night’s 5-0 romp of Alabama State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament was a welcome return to winning ways for Penn State, rooted in the reinstallment of two key players.

The win was a demonstration of attacking might as the blue and white’s offense exploited a severe tactical miscalculation by the Hornets.

Coach Erica Dambach let loose forwards Ally Schlegel and Payton Linnehan against an ill-advised high line from Alabama State’s defense.

Schlegel, a redshirt sophomore, normally sits in front of the opposition’s defense and specializes in hold up play.

Wednesday night, Dambach had her top scorer forging toward the opposition’s goal with every possession because Alabama State refused to play more conservatively.

“It was frustrating in the first half, our tempo wasn't quite good enough or rhythm wasn't quite good enough, [Schlegel] kept getting caught offside, which we addressed at halftime,” Dambach said after the match. “It was a little bit better in the second half, but I think that as she's gotten more healthy and more fit, that dimension is a part of our game.”

The greatest beneficiary of quick counter attacking was Linnehan. The sophomore winger’s pace allowed Linnehan not only to make runs in behind, but to abuse defenders on the back foot with her individual skill.

By the end of the first half, Linnehan had already been involved in three of Penn State’s four first-half scores (two assists and one goal).

The Big Ten All-Tournament player’s goal exemplified the Nittany Lions’ simple attacking strategy.

In the 28th minute, Penn State won the ball in midfield, Sam Coffey played a long ball in behind the Hornets’ high line and Linnehan latched on to the pass alone in acres of space.

The winger made no mistake in front of goal and slipped the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Maddison Ropp, who accumulated 11 saves on the night.

Last time out, the Nittany Lions were held goalless in a 1-0 loss to Iowa in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State had not been shut out prior to this since losing to Stanford in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The massive influx of goals against Alabama State was a welcome sign for Dambach’s squad as its finishing touch disappeared in the defeat to the Hawkeyes.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Goalscoring was not the only welcomed return in Wednesday night’s affair.

Senior captain Kerry Abello made her first start in six games after struggling to regain fitness following an injury.

While the senior defender was out, sophomore Cori Dyke stepped into the heart of defense to fill in as an auxiliary center back.

As a result, Devon Olive and Coffey shared defensive duties at midfield to make up for Dyke’s absence in the deep-lying midfielder role.

Having Abello back to shore up the backline allowed Dyke to impose her defensive acumen in the midfield.

According to her coach, Dyke provides a vital impact on both sides of the ball as Penn State’s No. 5 acts as a key facilitator and distributor in attack.

Dyke’s return to midfield also freed Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri to attack and create with impunity without defensive constraints.

“Cori gives us the ability to push [Tagliaferri and Coffey] a bit higher, and certainly we create more attacks the higher Sam is on the field,” Dambach said. “Cori is able to really hold down that six position on her own. Alabama had trouble getting into that space, so it wasn't a real issue for us in terms of protecting the space in front of our backline.”

“But once Sam and Frank start firing on all cylinders off of Schlegel, I think this group's really hard to beat.”

Together, Tagliaferri and Coffey have become one of the most potent scoring duos in college soccer this year with 15 goals and 19 assists between them.

Against Alabama State, Tagliaferri scored a brace and Coffey produced the pass to assist Linnehan’s goal in the 5-0 thrashing.

“I thought that the Alabama State battled. I thought the goalkeeper was exceptional,” Dambach said. “Right off the bat, the first five minutes of the game, she made three big saves and really did a nice job for that team. But overall, I was really pleased with the performance and thought it was a great way to start the tournament.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Checking In | How former Penn State men’s hockey players are performing in the pros With only a few weeks to go in the minor league hockey season, some former Penn Staters are looking to wind down their professional seasons strong.