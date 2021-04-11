Penn State’s leading goal-scorer was on target again Sunday — this time in postseason play.

Forward Ally Schlegel scored her 10th and 11th goals of 2021 in the Nittany Lions’ 3-1 victory over Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament at Jeffrey Field Sunday.

The redshirt sophomore has scored in four of Penn State’s last five games and in seven of 12 total contests played this season.

Schlegel finished as the conference’s top goal-scorer in the regular season for the second consecutive year.

In her most recent in 2019, she finished the campaign with 13 goals in 25 appearances.

Schlegel’s reputation for consistently finding the back of the net has earned coach Erica Dambach’s praise.

“Anytime you've got a goal-scorer who's able to step up in big moments, it allows you to compete with everybody in the country,” Dambach said.

In the 12th minute of play, Schlegel gave Penn State the lead when Payton Linnehan found her with a perfectly-placed through ball. Schlegel took a touch to lead her behind the last Indiana defender and placed her shot past goalkeeper Bethany Kopel with ease.

“I thought Schlegel, against the run of play today, it was a great individual effort to put us up 1-0,” Dambach said. “Mentally, that's a huge break for our team.”

The Parker, Colorado, native’s second goal in the 60th minute all but sealed the victory for the Nittany Lions, as Rachel Wasserman sent a low cross toward Schlegel near the penalty spot, which the forward controlled past goalkeeper Chloe Briede and powerfully placed in the back of the net.

Sunday marked the fourth contest this season in which Schlegel has scored more than once, as she also netted two goals against Northwestern Feb. 25, against Minnesota March 18 and against Maryland April 3.

As to the mindset that enables her to score goals on such a consistent basis, Schlegel described a rather simplistic approach.

“I don’t think,” Schlegel said. “I don’t ever want to overdo it. I think when I feel my mind starting to feel that pressure of ‘I scored and now I have to do it again,’ or feeling like it’s my job, I just let that fly elsewhere.”

Instead, she draws inspiration from her teammates, who alongside Schlegel, serve as the architects of a blistering attack that has generated a conference-leading 35 goals in 2021.

“I'm not really focused on me, I'm just focused on my team and what is presenting itself as the game goes on,” she said. “I feel confidence from my teammates, not really from myself.”

Schlegel’s down-to-earth and often exuberant personality allows her to step on the field liberated from the pressure one might expect a known goal scorer would face.

“I just try to stay as zen as possible going into games and really just get into the flow and go into autopilot and play and have fun,” Schlegel said. “I want to play free, I don’t want to be worried about scoring goals. If I’m worried about scoring goals, I will not do it — so I just let it go and see what happens.”

Schlegel and the regular-season conference champion Nittany Lions will retake the field Thursday against Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, looking to continue their run of dominance in front of goal.

