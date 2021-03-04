Thursday’s match against Indiana was won by a 61st-minute goal from Sam Coffey, but behind that goal was an assist from Ally Schlegel as her playmaking and versatility has been the catalyst for much of Penn State’s success this season.

The redshirt sophomore made her third assist in four games in the win against Indiana, and last season’s top goal-scorer has tallied two goals to her name on the year.

“I know that the headband [Schlegel] is known for scoring goals, usually, from a pass from me or Frank [Tagliaferri],” Coffey said. “But we pride ourselves on trying to do it all, and Schlegel can play make.”

For a majority of the game against Indiana, the blue and white was frustrated and stifled by the Hoosiers’ low block.

The attacking trident of Payton Linnehan, Rachel Wasserman and Schlegel struggled to find themselves on the ball in a tactically-crowded final third.

A player’s first instinct is to move into the space to pick up the ball, but coach Erica Dambach cited Schlegel’s positional restraint as a key to getting the win.

“[Against a low block] it's gonna be hard for your nine to get touches on the ball, and too often they come down and they try to get their touches — all they do is just compact things even more,” Dambach said. “I thought, unfortunately, she wasn't on the ball much, but what she and Jordan [Canniff] did was stay high so that Sam and Frankie had that much more space to work in.

“Her discipline was a huge part of our success tonight.”

Schlegel’s assist came from a difficult run of play where the Nittany Lions had just equalized against Indiana after going down a goal.

The No. 9 picked up the ball high in the midfield with two defenders at her back.

Schlegel backed into the Hoosier players, shielded the ball, spun to face the goal and played Coffey into the box for a one-on-one against the keeper with a deft through ball.

Following the game, Coffey admitted the team had been “religiously” practicing that exact scenario where Schlegel had her back to goal and played a teammate into the box.

“We talked a lot during practice about me manipulating the line so that my teammates can maybe get the ball,” Schlegel said. “ I think in my position specifically — if we're playing against the low block — I have to think in a more abstract way to where my movements open somebody else up, and then we can play off of each other.”

Along with creating for teammates, Schlegel’s incessant pressing was a major factor in the Nittany Lions turning the game around.

In the past, assistant coach Tim Wassell described the pressing from offensive players like Schlegel as one of the best playmakers that Penn State has in its arsenal.

Dambach called the game a “gutsy performance” from her team, but perhaps the most gutsy part of the match may have been her decision to move Schlegel from the attack into the heart of the midfield to see out a chaotic final five minutes.

“Schlegs is one of the best I've seen at [hold-up playmaking], but she also does have the ability to play the No. 6,” Dambach said. “When Corey [Dyke] had to go out, we were searching for another option and Schlegs has done it, plus her air presence obviously is as good as it comes, so that was the piece that we needed from her, and she did a good job with it.”

Over the past four matches, the Nittany Lions have played different tactics and had different results, but Schlegel leaving her fingerprints on a match has been a constant for the blue and white this season.

The redshirt sophomore striker was named to the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy watch list before the season began.

Should Schlegel continue this kind of form as a goal-scorer and a playmaker, Penn State’s No. 34 could go far in the runnings for the award and propel the blue and white’s win streak beyond three games.

