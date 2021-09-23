Two games into the Big Ten schedule, Penn State has come out with two losses.

The Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten loss was Sunday against Rutgers where they lost 2-1. In the following match, they were defeated when Northwestern handed them a second 2-1 loss in a matter of days.

The defeat Penn State suffered at the hands of Northwestern initially looked as though it would be a bounce-back win for the Nittany Lions, but that was not the case.

Until the final minutes of the game, the blue and white were down 2-0 and were trying to fight its way back.

With a 0-2 start in the Big Ten conference, Penn State will have to turn things around if it wants a shot at a Big Ten title.

Coach Erica Dambach thinks that the pressure of Big Ten play has gotten to the team a little bit.

“We just need to relax a little bit and play, to be honest,” Dambach said. “I think the group is too tense and I think you can see it in our passing and their inability to connect as a group like they usually do.”

This season, the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the nation with the highest-ranked Big Ten team being No. 9 Rutgers.

Dambach has strong opinions when it comes to the conference as a whole.

“I think this is the best conference because there is so much variety,” Dambach said. “Some games are going to be big, strong and fast and then the next game is going to be technical and that’s what I love about the conference.”

Dambach has coached at Penn State since 2007 giving her plenty of history with the opposition that make up the Big Ten schedule.

She thinks that the familiarity that conference teams have with each other was one of the reasons Penn State struggled with Northwestern.

“These teams know us inside and out,” Dambach said. “I think from what we can understand this is the biggest game on their schedule. They circle it.”

Penn State has not had back-to-back losses all season, and it was sent back to the drawing board by a well-prepared Northwestern team.

There are some veteran players on the team that can turn the ship around for the Nittany Lions.

“There’s some good leadership in this group,” Dambach said. “I think Sam Coffey did everything she needed to do to put the team on her back but again it’s a bit too little too late right now.”

Coffey is one of the oldest players on the team, playing in her third season with the Nittany Lions after transferring from Boston College.

Dambach thinks that one play can’t take all the pressure off the team, and it will need to be a team effort to change the season for Penn State.

“Right now, it’s about growth and getting better,” Dambach said. “I think it’s too much about getting that result and we are not performing to get the result.”

With the Nittany Lions taking two losses right at the beginning of Big Ten play, the blue and white have very little room for error for the rest of the season. Every game is make or break if Penn State wants a Big Ten title.

Dambach thinks that there are some positives in the storm of negatives from the loss.

“I think maybe even taking two losses might be what the group needs right, to be honest,” Dambach said. “I think it will take some pressure away that’s there and maybe get the group to relax a little bit.”

Penn State does not have too much time to relax as it will face one of the top teams in the Big Ten in Ohio State on Sunday.

Dambach and her team are already looking to put the two losses behind them considering the strength of its next opponent.

“We have our backs up against the wall, it’s a tough conference,” Dambach said. “We’ve got a good team in Ohio State team coming in hot that we’ve got to turn around and perform on Sunday.”

