It was a slow beginning for Penn State in the first half on a dreary Sunday evening, but once it got going the squad put its foot on the gas and never looked back.

The Nittany Lions improved to 2-0 on the young season with a gaudy 4-0 victory over La Salle, and they thoroughly outplayed the Pioneers on both sides of the ball in doing so.

Junior forward Payton Linnehan scored a flurry of goals in a four-minute span on her way to a first-half hat trick, while sophomore midfielder Olivia Damico added a goal later in the first half.

The Nittany Lions outshot the Pioneers by a wide margin of 26-5, including 11 shots on goal compared to just one for La Salle.

It was also a relatively clean game for Penn State as well, as it didn’t draw any yellow cards and committed just 10 fouls on the Pioneers.

Here are some of the storylines from Sunday’s victory over La Salle.

Offense continues hot start to season

After a three-goal performance against UMass on Thursday, the Nittany Lions followed up that impressive offensive performance with a four-goal effort against La Salle.

Struggling to create opportunities early in the first half, Linnehan changed the outlook of the game in the blink of an eye, scoring three goals in a four-minute span — bringing her total up to four goals on the young season.

Damico also scored for the Nittany Lions, tacking on her first goal of the season.

Penn State did an impressive job of creating long stretches of possession and keeping the ball out of La Salle’s attacking third. The scoreboard showed the results.

The Nittany Lions will look to continue their hot offensive start against the Hofstra Pride next Sunday.

Defense equally as impressive for Nittany Lions

While the offensive output was a large factor in Penn State’s victory over La Salle, the performance of the defense today was equally as important.

The Nittany Lions suffocated the Pioneers defensively, allowing only two shots with just one shot on goal.

La Salle could not get any momentum going on the offensive side of the ball, and never seemed to have any legitimate scoring threats.

Both blue-and-white goaltenders got the opportunity to play en route to pitching a shutout for the Nittany Lions.

Redshirt junior Katherine Asman made one save on one shot faced in the first half, while senior transfer Morgan Messer came in for the second half to preserve the shutout for Penn State.

Through the first two games of the season, the Nittany Lions have only allowed their opponents a single goal.

Payton Linnehan’s performance can't be overstated

It takes an impressive effort for a performance to be considered dominant, but that is exactly how one could describe the game Payton Linnehan had on Sunday.

After scoring a goal in the first game this season, Linnehan came into today’s matchup against La Salle looking to continue the momentum, and she did just that with a first-half hat trick.

Linnehan had her first goal nearly 25 minutes into the first half, and added two more goals after that in the span of just four minutes.

Her flurry of goals completely flipped the script on the game, and the Nittany Lions never looked back after taking a 3-0 lead thanks, in large part, to Linnehan.

With four goals just two games into the season, Linnehan now leads the Big Ten in goals and has established herself as one of the top offensive threats in the conference and for the Nittany Lions.

