Penn State announced its full schedule for the 2022 season Friday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions will first face off against both Georgetown and West Virginia at home to start their season.

Penn State will then head on a three-game road trip against Monmouth and then two Californian teams, Stanford and Santa Clara.

The blue and white’s Big Ten opener will be against Indiana on the road on September 18.

In its final four matches, Penn State will play Michigan and Wisconsin at home, as well as Nebraska and Iowa on the road. The final match against Iowa ends the regular season on Oct. 23.

