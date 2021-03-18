Penn State’s statement 3-0 win over Minnesota was a complete performance on both sides of the ball that spelled efficiency across a cold and rainy 90 minutes on Jeffrey Field.

The opening minutes of the game provided a defensive showing as neither side budged nor took a shot until the 19th minute.

After failing to score in three chances on goal against Ohio State, redshirt sophomore striker Ally Schlegel immediately bounced back and scored the first two shots of the game, once in the 19th minute and again in the 23rd.

The first goal came in a quick counter attack that took the Nittany Lions from one half of the field to the other in two vertical passes with the sequence ending in a first-time Schlegel finish.

After the counter attacking goal, the blue and white scored from an extended run of one-touch possession that led to the redshirt sophomore’s fifth goal of the season.

Sam Coffey put the game to bed by crushing a 74th minute freekick through a host of players into the center of the goal in a well-designed Penn State set-piece routine.

At the heart of the victory was a strong midfield showing from senior center mid Frankie Tagliaferri.

“I think [Tagliaferri] covered every single bit of grass tonight,” coach Erica Dambach said. “She was everywhere. She was feeling it. And when Frankie is feeling it, we go as she goes a lot of the time.”

Tagliaferri took over the game from well beyond the center of the park.

On the first goal, the senior lofted a perfectly lobbed-through ball into the path of Schlegel to score.

For the second goal, the New Jersey native dribbled out wide by the corner flag, nutmegged her defender, beat another defender while cutting inside and firing the cross that led to Schlegel’s finish.

“Frankie's decision making on the ball right now is first class,” Dambach said. “She uses deception. Her and Schlegel have got something special going on there, but I'm really proud of the work that Frankie's putting in right now.”

The victory for Penn State was earned by a potent contribution from the attackers, but the defense held its own on the night.

The box score was surprisingly in favor of Minnesota in several ways as the Golden Gophers managed to take 18 shots to Penn State’s four.

Only a quartet of the maroon and gold’s shots were on target, but none of them were up to snuff in challenging Katherine Asman who recorded her second clean sheet of the season.

Despite losing senior left center back Kerry Abello for the second half, the young Nittany Lion backline kept the Gopher’s scoreless.

“I thought the backline did a really good job of keeping the play in front of them,” Dambach said. “I think that Minnesota had a hard time dealing with that space and making decisions and that space in front of our backline.

“But as you can see, we had a couple different players back there. We're asking players to do some different things. They're stepping right in and really doing a job, so I thought the key to it was not allowing those players to get me behind us.”

Freshman center back Eva Alonso held down the fort after losing her partner to a first half injury.

At times in the second period, she could be seen stepping right into the center of the field to cover for Cori Dyke, who dropped in from midfield as an auxiliary center back.

The Spanish center half demonstrated her composure and skill with accurate distribution with both feet, under pressure and on a soaked surface.

Fullbacks Maddie Myers and Ellie Wheeler bounced back with confidence after being bullied by Ohio State in Sunday’s draw.

The two made an impact offensively as well as shutting down Minnesota in the wide spaces on defense.

From the first whistle, the blue and white pressed high up the field and took control of possession, which led to its pair of first half goals.

Coming into Thursday’s match, Minnesota had conceded three goals all season and only allowed opponents to take roughly six shots per game.

It only took 74 minutes and four shots for Penn State to double Minnesota’s total of goals conceded and send the Gophers back to Minneapolis with a negative goal differential.

After dropping points in an underwhelming performance against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions kept the pressure on in the title race with a decisive team performance on both offense and defense.

With three points in hand over Minnesota, the blue and white will return to Jeffrey Field on Sunday to face off with a free-firing Michigan squad who has scored 14 goals in its last three games.

