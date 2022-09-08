Penn State extinguished the Flames on Thursday night.

For the first time in program history, the blue and white faced off against Liberty, and it began the non-conference series with a victory.

The Nittany Lions took down the Flames 2-1, for their fifth win of the 2022 campaign.

Coach Erica Dambach’s program returned home to the friendly confines of Jeffrey Field after defeating Santa Clara 1-0, and she made changes to her starting 11.

Thursday’s contest marked the first time in freshman standout Amelia White’s career in which she earned a start.

The lone goal in the Nittany Lions' last victory was an own goal coming in the 13th minute, and Dambach wanted her team to start fast again.

That’s exactly what Penn State did, as just under three minutes into the matchup, Penn State struck first on a corner kick from defender Katie Weisner that was knocked in by Mieke Schiemann.

After the goal by the redshirt senior, the physical play picked up between the two programs, with both teams picking up two fouls in the opening 20 minutes.

The physical play continued for the rest of the half, with the Nittany Lions dominating the pace of play, but it didn’t lead to chances on goal.

Schiemann’s goal was one of five shots during the half, and was the lone shot on goal for Penn State in the opening 45 minutes.

Despite jumping out to the early advantage, Dambach wasn’t pleased with how her team played after the tally

“The biggest thing was we weren't good enough in the first half,” Dambach said after Thursday’s game. “We had trouble finding the ball, we had trouble finding a rhythm and that was a heck of a game plan by that team.”

Coming into the game, Liberty averaged over seven shots per game, but it was held shotless during the opening half of play.

Despite the Lady Flames' offense struggling, they started the second half with a bang, knotting the score at one with a goal from midfielder Grace Spade in the 49th minute.

Just one minute later, Liberty came just inches away from taking a one-goal advantage, but defender Mieke Schiemann made a great play to knock the ball away from the net.

However, the Flames weren’t the only team that came inches away from taking the lead as goalie Ainsley Leja slipped, and attacker Ally Schlegel narrowly missed the net.

In the 60th minute, the Nittany Lions held their breath as Schlegel took a hard fall and had to be taken out of the contest before later returning.

After the programs traded scoring opportunities, the game regained its physical play, and the defenses forced several turnovers.

With under 20 minutes remaining in the matchup, Penn State picked up its play on offense, recording two shots on goal, but Leja stood tall.

After back-and-forth play, the blue and white began to generate momentum, and it capitalized as Cori Dyke tallied her first career goal in the 82nd minute.

Dambach was thrilled that Dyke tallied her first career goal, and it couldn’t have come at a bigger time.

“Cori Dyke is the franchise,” Dambach said. “She is the one we go through, we go through her, and as you can see tonight, she plays all different roles, but ultimately the play goes through her.”

The goal by Dyke proved to be the game-winner, with the Nittany Lions hammering down on the defensive end, limiting Liberty’s chances.

The blue and white picked up their second straight win and will look to build on its momentum in 10 days, opening conference play against Indiana on the road.

“We have a nice little break before we start Big Ten play,” Dyke said. “We’re going to use that to recover, go over film, look to fine-tune some things, learn from this game, learn from our past games and then it's all eyes on Indiana.”

