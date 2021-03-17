Sitting atop the Big Ten, Penn State may experience a speed bump to its five-game unbeaten streak this week in its games against two top-four Big Ten opponents in Minnesota and Michigan.

Both the Golden Gophers and the Wolverines have only surrendered a single loss all season to place each team at No. 4 and No. 3, respectively, in the regular-season standings.

Minnesota’s only loss came at the hands of Michigan in the second game of the season, when the maize and blue put up two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the match.

The maroon and gold would shut out and outshoot the Wolverines for the remainder of the game but was unable to score in the 2-0 defeat.

Scoring goals has been a major concern for Minnesota all season, as it has only managed to score four in its last six games.

Creating chances has not been the problem for the Golden Gophers, as they have accumulated 93 shots all season, 22 more than Penn State. However, they have been unable to translate that high volume of chances into goals.

Defensively, Minnesota has been the best team in the Big Ten, conceding three goals all season and only affording opponents 6.4 shots per game.

Penn State will look to be judicious with its shot taking against the maroon and gold, and it could struggle against a stout defense like it did in its 2-1 win over Indiana.

“The biggest area [to improve] is just in our organized attack. Teams are tough to break down and that’s why Indiana gave us a challenge,” coach Erica Dambach said last Friday. “I think we’re very good in transition on both sides of the ball. When teams are disorganized, we can break them, we can get in and get chances.”

Following the game against Minnesota, the blue and white will face rival Michigan — who has built up a 3-1-2 record on the year.

After an inconsistent start to its 2021 campaign, Michigan has strung together a two-game winning streak of high octane offense.

The maize and blue has scored 10 goals in its last two outings and conceded a combined five goals in those matches against Michigan State and Nebraska.

Michigan will likely further its winning streak before traveling to State College. The Wolverines will play Maryland on Thursday, who sits second to last in the Big Ten and has yet to win a game this season.

The last time Penn State played Michigan, the Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship.

The final ended in a 2-1 blue-and-white victory in overtime via a 93rd minute winner from then-freshman Payton Linnehan.

In the upcoming match on Sunday, Penn State will have its hands full against another strong attacking side, much like the blue and white faced in its most recent game against Ohio State.

Before the game against the Buckeyes, Dambach felt that her team still needs to improve on breaking down teams with a strong shape and organized plan of attack, which both Michigan and Minnesota will bring in the upcoming games.

The Nittany Lions forced Ohio State to share the points late in Columbus, Ohio, but against the Wolverines, Penn State will want to dominate the ball early in the game in order to subdue a hot Michigan attack.

Every matchup in the final stretch this season is a must-win fixture if the Nittany Lions are to keep pace with Rutgers at the lead of the Big Ten standings.

The two games this week could be a case of an immovable object and the unstoppable force. Minnesota presents the best defense, and Michigan presents the best offense Penn State has faced in all of 2021.

This challenging gameweek against two top-four opponents will be a pivotal moment for the Nittany Lions, as the last three games of the season will be played against bottom-four opponents.

Penn State faces Minnesota Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Michigan Sunday at 12 p.m., with both matches slated to be played at Jeffrey Field and broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.