Penn State Women's Soccer vs. James Madison University, Payton Linnehan (12)

Midfielder/forward Payton Linnehan (12) dribbles the ball during the women's soccer game against James Madison University at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Penn State won 2-1.

 Lily LaRegina

After scoring four goals and adding two assists in the opening two games of the season for the Nittany Lions, junior forward Peyton Linnehan has been named the offensive player of the week by the Big Ten.

Linnehan scored a goal and created two goals in the opening victory against UMass, and followed that up by scoring an impressive first-half hat trick in Sunday’s victory over LaSalle.

The Nittany Lions will look to keep their early season momentum going when they take on the Hofstra Pride at Jeffrey Field on Sunday.

