After scoring four goals and adding two assists in the opening two games of the season for the Nittany Lions, junior forward Peyton Linnehan has been named the offensive player of the week by the Big Ten.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨 Payton Linnehan of @PennStateWSOC is the #B1GWSoc Offensive Player of the Week!⚽ Piled up 10 points (4 goals, 2 assists) in Nittany Lions' 2 wins last week ⚽ Had a hat trick in 3:24 span on Sunday vs. La Salle🗞️ https://t.co/7oGHIRYB6P pic.twitter.com/gKScUc46rY — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) August 24, 2021

Linnehan scored a goal and created two goals in the opening victory against UMass, and followed that up by scoring an impressive first-half hat trick in Sunday’s victory over LaSalle.

The Nittany Lions will look to keep their early season momentum going when they take on the Hofstra Pride at Jeffrey Field on Sunday.

