Coming off a big win on Sunday, coach Erica Dambach and Penn State stayed busy, anouncing a new commit for the 2023 recruiting class.

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and play soccer at Penn State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/eeHSX5j7Q8 — Kaelyn Wolfe (@kw151617) September 12, 2021

Defender Kaelyn Wolfe announced her commitment to the Nittany Lions on Sunday, adding a future weapon to Dambach’s arsenal.

The blue and white will kick off Big Ten play this upcoming Sunday against the Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

