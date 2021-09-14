Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Celebration

Teammates celebrate midfielder Sam Coffey’s (17) goal during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Coming off a big win on Sunday, coach Erica Dambach and Penn State stayed busy, anouncing a new commit for the 2023 recruiting class.

Defender Kaelyn Wolfe announced her commitment to the Nittany Lions on Sunday, adding a future weapon to Dambach’s arsenal.

The blue and white will kick off Big Ten play this upcoming Sunday against the Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

