Thursday night’s clash against Georgetown was the first match Penn State played in nearly nine months, and it was a preview of what the offense could produce in the season ahead.

The Nittany Lions clawed their way back from one-goal deficits twice to earn a 2-2 draw, as the No. 19 Hoyas gave coach Erica Dambach’s team all it could handle. It was these situations, though, that the offense was its most dynamic.

Penn State’s aggressive approach led to a dominant 9-2 gap in the shot column in the second half, but playing from behind is never ideal.

“We can’t give up two goals and have to come back twice,” Dambach said. “We exerted a lot of energy trying to come back.”

Despite the coach’s discontent with the team’s overall performance, it was pretty obvious certain players lit up the pitch. Hailing from far different backgrounds but bringing similarly great production, two first-year Nittany Lions led the way.

Fifth-year senior Penelope Hocking donned the blue and white for the first time Thursday, and she showed Penn State fans exactly what she can do.

Hocking didn’t start against the Hoyas but brought tremendous pace off the bench, energizing the team and the home crowd. With the ball at her feet, the reigning Pac-12 Forward of the Year was “very dangerous and very effective,” according to Dambach.

Hocking constantly pushed the ball forward, taking a pair of shots and setting up teammates in other scoring chances.

“She was a handful tonight and will grow in our system more and more,” Dambach said.

On the other side of the field was freshman Amelia White, who could be seen motoring up and down the right sideline all night.

Coming to Penn State as Top Drawer Soccer’s No. 2 prospect in the nation, White was the diamond of the school's 2022 recruiting class.

After a dominant high school career in Indiana, the transition to collegiate soccer has been trying for the true freshman.

“It’s a lot more intense and a lot faster,” White said. “You’re playing with some of the best in the country, so it’s a struggle — but I love it.”

Like Hocking, White also made her Nittany Lion debut as a substitute. After entering the game at exactly 27 minutes in, White wasn’t pulled until the 84th minute.

Between both forwards, the blue and white worked the ball well along the wings, taking advantage of their speed and elusiveness.

In a crucial moment in the 70th minute with Penn State behind, 2-1, White showed off her talent.

The freshman took on a Georgetown defender, making a dart to the outside from inside the box. From there, she tightroped the backline and delivered a perfect pass to the moving left leg of Rachel Wasserman, who slotted in the equalizing goal.

After her first career assist, White was “ecstatic” as she celebrated with her teammates.

“I’m so happy [Wasserman] was able to get it into the back of the net,” White said. “We were really working hard for that second goal, and I’m really glad it worked out.”

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, product was quick to thank her teammates for her opportunities and their support, specifically Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel.

“They’re extremely good, and they’re both great role models off the field,” White said. “They have just the best mentality.”

Schlegel enjoyed a productive night as well, earning her 35th career goal on a penalty kick. The forward has been a top striker in her career and looks primed for another big year, especially with the help she’ll receive on the wings.

The Colorado native was inches away from two more goals, with a would-be score erased by an offside call and a free kick attempt that banked off the top corner of the goal.

Against Duquesne on Sunday, the Nittany Lions hope to play a complete 90 minutes and expect to be more clinical in scoring territory.

“We just have to come off a lot faster than we did,” White said. “We’ll be ready for next game and will get those scores.”

