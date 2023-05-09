 Skip to main content
Penn State Women’s Soccer Mackenzie Gress will be on grass for United States U-20 National Team

Penn State Women's Soccer Team celebrates their goal in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Quinnipiac University on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went on to defeated the Bobcats 4-1.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Gress is a star in the making for Penn State Women’s Soccer.

The first year has accumulated a spot in the United States U-20 National Team.

The Lyndhurst, New Jersey, native was ranked the No. 3 goalkeeper in the 2022 recruiting class.

She was the second option behind the now graduate Katherine Asman in her first year, but will be able to take the starting spot going into her second year.

Gress will have a chance to represent both the red white and blue and blue and white at the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic.

