Penn State’s second game of Big Ten play gives the Nittany Lions an opportunity to make up for their upset loss in their first game.

In the blue and white’s kickoff of conference play, Penn State fell to Rutgers 2-1.

Before the match, Rutgers was the second-highest ranked Big Ten team behind Penn State.

With the loss against the Scarlet Knights in the rearview mirror, coach Erica Dambach’s crew heads back to University Park to take on Northwestern.

With the return to Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions are ending their five-game road trip where they went 3-2.

On the road trip, the blue and white has faced four ranked opponents, and one of those ranked opponents was the then-No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers. Penn State picked up an upset win over Virginia, launching it into the top 10 before falling to No. 12 this week.

With the matchup against Northwestern, the Nittany Lions get to take a break from the ranked matchups and road competition.

Northwestern is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten on paper, with a record of 4-4 and a Big Ten record of 0-1.

The Wildcats’ resume is not as strong as Penn State’s as they have no ranked wins to their name.

The only ranked opponent Northwestern has faced off with was No. 2 North Carolina, and the Wildcats could not stay with one of the nation’s perennial top programs, ultimately losing 2-0.

One of the problems for Northwestern has been its offense.

In eight games, the Wildcats have scored only 13 goals, making them one of the bottom teams in the Big Ten in scoring production.

However, Northwestern does have some weapons for the Penn State defense to look out for.

The Wildcats leading scorer, sophomore midfielder Josie Aulicino, already has a career-high four goals in eight games.

Three of Aulicino’s strikes have been game-winners, tying her for first in game-winning goals in the conference.

Even with Aulicino leading the charge, Northwestern’s offense is toward the bottom of the barrel.

The Wildcats’ defense is also on the weaker side of the Big Ten.

Northwestern’s backline has allowed the third-most goals in the entire conference with 12 goals in eight games.

The Wildcats defense is a glaring weak spot that the Penn State offense will likely take full advantage of.

Penn State’s offense has been one of the best in the Big Ten so far this season, as the Nittany Lions have 18 goals, which ties them for the third-most in the conference.

A third of the blue and white’s goals have come from one junior.

Junior forward Payton Linnehan has six goals, making her one of the keys to Penn State’s offensive success this season.

Linnehan is tied for the second-most goals in the Big Ten — chasing down former Nittany Lion Frankie Tagliaferri, who has eight.

Other than Linnehan, the blue and white has two other offensive weapons that should prey on a weak Northwestern defense.

Penn State’s highest goal scorer last season, redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel, has been having a quieter season with three goals but can bolster her stats against the Wildcats.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey also has three goals on the season, but the veteran orchestrator should also excel against Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions took a tough loss to Rutgers on Sunday, but they have an easier matchup on home turf against the Wildcats.

Penn State has the offensive firepower to put up a lot of goals on the weak Wildcat defense.

As long as the blue and white does not stoop down to play at the level of Northwestern, it should have no problem defending Jeffery Field.

