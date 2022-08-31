Penn State has been a force to be reckoned with early in the season. With a record of 3-0-1, the squad looks to continue that winning mentality early in the year.

At the rate the Nittany Lions are playing at, they should be able to compete with any team on their schedule this season.

The clash against West Virginia was expected to be a close game, but the home team shut out the then-No. 21 unit, 2-0. Two things Penn State did well throughout the full 90 minutes was apply pressure and keep possession.

The blue and white’s week wasn’t over, though, as it hit the road to play Monmouth.

The Nittany Lions did their thing against the Hawks, registering a highlight-reel goal. After Ally Schlegel’s right-footed shot off the goalkeeper was saved, she dove forward head first and deposited the ball into the bottom left corner.

Monmouth tied the game 1-1 in the beginning of the second half, but the firepower Penn State displayed was too much for the Hawks, as they lost the game 3-1.

Going forward, if the blue and white offense can continue to roll, the squad should continue to earn points in the standings.

With games against Stanford and Santa Clara, two respectable teams out of California, the blue and white will need that firepower to stick around.

Stanford

After securing its first ranked win against West Virginia, Penn State should feel confident it can outperform a ranked team’s quality of play.

However, Stanford may present a bigger challenge for the blue and white, as the team is ranked No. 12 by the United Soccer Coaches poll. In their previous game, the Cardinals left a sour taste in UC Santa Barbara’s mouth in the form of a 5-1 beatdown.

Stanford had a whopping 27 shots in the game, nearly beating its previous season best, which was a tremendous 37 shots against Sacramento State.

The offense the Cardinals boast includes freshman Lumi Kostmayer, who’s only started one game but still managed to score three goals and tally an assist, and juniors Samantha Williams and Amy Sayer.

On the other hand, the Nittany Lions have good depth at forward, with one of those attackers scoring her first goal with the team.

Fifth-year senior Penelope Hocking had a few good chances in her first games with her new club, but she finally found the back of the net against Monmouth. The transfer was a scoring machine at USC, which should only mean she’s just getting started in her final year of collegiate soccer.

Despite causing trouble on the offensive end, another new Nittany Lion who hasn’t earned her moment to shine is freshman Amelia White. The first-year forward has been sublime every time she has her foot on the ball, dribbling past defenders to create prime opportunities.

Even though the blue and white’s offense seems superb at the moment, the cardinal and white poses a threat of its own with a stacked lineup and home-field advantage

Santa Clara

Not winning a game at home thus far, Santa Clara is seeking to finally impress its fans against Penn State.

A main weak spot for the Broncos is the defense, with the only goal scored being an own goal in its game against UC Davis.

In its next contest, the team looked unchoreographed against TCU, losing in a bloodbath by a score of 7-0.

Santa Clara seemed level-headed against UCLA, but the game saw the same result it did with the previous two games — the Broncos dropping the contest in shutout fashion. The offense enters its matchup with Penn State scoreless in its previous three matches.

This goes right up the blue and white’s alley, as its game plan is to attack the opponent’s side of the half nonstop, looking to rack up numbers on the score sheet.

If the Nittany Lions go into this game as they did during their first few, they should have no trouble effectively ending this game before the half.

