While Penn State hasn’t gotten off to a good start in Big Ten play with a 1-4 record against conference opponents, it has an opportunity to try to right the ship on Friday against Maryland at Jeffrey Field.

The Terrapins come in with equal struggles in Big Ten play, as they have yet to pick up a win in conference play.

After a 2-1 win against No. 18 Wisconsin on Sept. 30, the blue and white couldn’t emulate its success against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday as it lost 4-1.

The Nittany Lions will now have a three-game homestand in which they’ll try and pick up some ground in the Big Ten.

The blue and white has struggled on offense of late after a hot start to the season.

Outside of a two-goal performance against Wisconsin, coach Erica Dambach’s team has been held to one goal or less in five of its last six games.

Maryland has also found trouble in the goal-scoring department.

In their last eight games, the Terrapins have been shut out four times and have only scored one goal in each of the other four games played.

Coach Ray Leone’s team has struggled after a 3-0 start, as it is just 1-5-4 in its last 10 games.

The Nittany Lions are missing a big offensive weapon in junior forward Payton Linnehan, who has not played since Sept. 19 at Rutgers.

Linnehan’s impact on the team has not gone unnoticed. In games that Linnehan has played this season, the blue and white has outscored its opponents 18-8.

Redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel has also struggled offensively of late, as she has not scored a goal since Sept. 9 at Virginia.

With some of its key players on both sides of the ball missing in action, the blue and white will need other players to step up, including fifth-year senior Sam Coffey and junior defender Kate Wiesner.

Coffey is currently second on the team with four goals, and she scored the equalizer in the win over Wisconsin last Thursday.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman struggled in the loss to Minnesota on Sunday but has played well this season with a 0.733 save percentage and just 16 goals allowed with 44 saves made.

Maryland is coming off a 2-1 loss at Illinois and will take on Penn State in the final game of a three-game road trip. The Terrapins have yet to win a Big Ten game in regulation this season with two double-overtime draws to their name.

It’s not the strongest offensive team, either, as it has five different players tied for the team leader in goals, each with just two goals.

The Nittany Lion defense struggled in its last game, but the key to winning this matchup is being able to stump Maryland’s floundering offense.

The key players for Maryland are graduate student forward Kori Locksley and graduate student forward Alyssa Poarch, who are both tied for the team lead with six points on the season.

Goalkeeper Liz Brucia has played well for the Terrapins this season with a 0.714 save percentage and 10 goals allowed with 25 saves.

The last time these two teams faced off was in April of last season, and the Nittany Lions came away with a 6-0 win in University Park.

Both of these struggling teams have an opportunity to get back on track in conference play and make up some ground in the Big Ten when they hit the pitch at 6 p.m. Friday at Jeffrey Field.