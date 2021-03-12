Penn State has a chance to extend its unbeaten streak to five this weekend.

The Nittany Lions seem to have found their form through their first five games of the season.

Coming off a perfect two-game homestand, during which the blue and white downed Indiana 2-1 and defeated Michigan State 3-1, coach Erica Dambach’s team will look to continue its good fortunes against Ohio State in Columbus Saturday.

Penn State currently holds a 4-1 record, which ties with Rutgers atop the Big Ten table. Ohio State sits in seventh with a 2-1-1 record.

The Nittany Lions’ offense will likely pose a threat to the Buckeyes’ back line and goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski.

Ally Schlegel, Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri all have three goals apiece for Penn State, while both Schlegel and Coffey also count three assists.

Each one of Coffey’s trio of goals has been a game-winner, more than any player in the Big Ten.

Schlegel continues to produce in her role up top, while Tagliaferri and Coffey have been indispensable in midfield.

Payton Linnehan and Rachel Wasserman should reappear on the wings

The Nittany Lions’ newly-formed back line consisting of Maddie Myers, Eva Alonso, Kerry Abello and Ellie Wheeler has seen its shaky moments but has held together enough to get the job done.

Forward Elle Kershner will be one to watch coming off the bench, as the freshman put in a season high 38 minutes and scored her first collegiate goal against the Spartans.

While Penn State appears to have settled with a default lineup, it remains to be seen who will start in goal Saturday.

Redshirt sophomore Kat Asman served as the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 through the team’s first four games. However, she was forced to sit out due to injury in the blue and white’s match against Michigan State, allowing freshman Katie Evans to step into the starting role.

If Asman is healthy, it’s likely she will retake her spot in net. Otherwise, expect Penn State’s Evans, the team’s lone backup keeper, to make her second appearance.

As for Ohio State, coach Lori Walker-Hock’s side enters Saturday’s match on the heels of a 2-1 defeat to Rutgers on the road.

Ohio State will look to take advantage of the Nittany Lions’ inexperienced defense through forward Emma Sears, whose four goals lead the team.

The sophomore scored a hat trick in the Buckeyes’ 3-1 win over Wisconsin on Feb. 25 and leads the Big Ten with 22 shots and 16 shots on goal.

The two sides last faced each other on Oct. 6, 2019 in Columbus.

The Nittany Lions took a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Schlegel and the first collegiate goals of both Myers and Jordan Canniff’s careers.

The Buckeyes then made a late comeback, scoring twice in the second half on goals from Izzy Rodriguez and Kitty Jones-Black.

Penn State held on to take a 3-2 victory, a win that kickstarted an 11-game winning streak the Nittany Lions held until their exit from the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Penn State’s all-time record against Ohio State currently sits at 24-7-1, with the most recent defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes coming in a 1-0 loss in the 2017 regular season.

Saturday’s match between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes is set to kick off at 3 p.m.

