Coming off a successful two-game homestand during which it picked up 3-0 and 4-1 wins over Minnesota and Michigan, No. 9 Penn State is aiming to sustain its momentum.

The Nittany Lions will go on the road to take on Iowa and Nebraska Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

At 6-1-1, the blue and white is undefeated since its season-opening loss to Rutgers and its players are seeing their confidence in their abilities grow.

“I think we just have to continue to build on our rhythm, continue to just find that confidence, find our swagger and I think us continuing to stick to the game plan is going to be key,” senior midfielder Sam Coffey said.

Sophomore forward Payton Linnehan also spoke highly of the Nittany Lions’ surging morale but added she and her teammates remain grounded in spite of their recent triumphs.

“Our momentum is definitely very high, but we don’t take that for granted,” Linnehan said. “We’re just going to keep working hard.”

Coach Erica Dambach’s team has outscored its opponents 22-9, as Coffey and redshirt sophomore forward Ally Schlegel lead the Big Ten in goals scored, each with six to her name.

The pair also rank first and second in points — Coffey with 18 and Schlegel with 15.

Additionally, Coffey’s six assists are the most in the conference.

The senior captain’s form has been unmatched through seven games, as Coffey has recorded at least one goal or assist in all but one match in 2021.

Schlegel has scored in back-to-back matches — including a two-goal performance against Minnesota — while Linnehan found the back of the net twice in the win over Michigan.

On the heels of a stellar performance on both ends of the pitch against the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions shouldn’t face much of a challenge in their upcoming pair of games.

With a lowly 1-6-1 mark, Iowa has evidently struggled to find its footing in 2021. The Hawkeyes currently sit at 13th in the Big Ten and have scored just two goals in seven matches.

Nonetheless, Iowa enters Thursday’s contest coming off its first win of the season, a 1-0 overtime victory over Maryland.

A potential threat from the Hawkeyes could come in the form of junior midfielder Hailey Rydberg, who has yet to find the back of the net this season, but ranks eighth in the conference with 21 total shots and 10th in shots on goal with nine.

Meanwhile, Nebraska holds a 1-4-2 record and has failed to win a match since March 4 when it downed Purdue 2-1. Since then, the Cornhuskers have picked up three defeats and a tie.

Prior to its encounter with Penn State, Nebraska will face Rutgers Thursday.

The Nittany Lions currently sit atop the Big Ten standings tied with the Scarlet Knights at 19 points.

However, Rutgers will have a much more difficult slate for its final three games, as two will be against Michigan and Wisconsin, who are third and sixth in the Big Ten standings, respectively.

Meanwhile, all three of Penn State’s upcoming contests are against teams sitting in the bottom four places, with last place Maryland being its final opponent.

With momentum on their side and their highest national ranking in over a year, the Nittany Lions will look to continue their climb toward a potential conference title and the prospect of postseason glory.

“We're rolling now, and we're playing some really great soccer,” Coffey said. “I think we're really continuing to find our identity as a team.”