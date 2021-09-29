Penn State finds itself in need of a spark ahead of two crucial interconference away games.

The Nittany Lions will head to the Midwest to face Wisconsin on Thursday and Minnesota on Sunday.

After a 2-1 loss to Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Sept. 19 in the opening match of Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions returned to Jeffrey Field Sept. 23 for their first home game in 25 days.

The blue and white fell to Northwestern 2-1, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Ohio State three days later on Sunday.

For the first time since 2019, Penn State has lost three consecutive matches, scoring just two goals in the trio of defeats.

At 6-4 overall — 0-3 against Big Ten opponents — Penn State sits tied with Illinois at the bottom of the Big Ten. The reigning Big Ten regular-season champions have dropped four of their last six matches but have only conceded defeat by one-goal margins.

The Nittany Lions will look to get back on the scoresheet after being shut out for the first time this season against Ohio State.

Perennial attacking threat redshirt junior Ally Schlegel has been kept at bay since Penn State’s 4-2 win over Virginia on Sept. 9 and has recorded just three goals in 10 matches thus far.

Wisconsin is 2-0-1 to start Big Ten competition with an overall record of 7-1-3. Coach Paula Wilkins’ team currently sits in second place in the conference.

Entering Thursday’s clash with Penn State, the Badgers are coming off a goalless draw with Michigan.

Junior midfielder Emma Jaskaniec leads her team with six goals this season in addition to a pair of assists.

Tenth place Minnesota holds a 5-2-3 overall record, while going 1-2 in Big Ten play.

The Golden Gophers picked up a 2-1 loss against Michigan State in East Lansing on Sunday.

Before taking on the Nittany Lions, Minnesota will play Rutgers at home on Thursday.

With 5 goals on the season, junior forward Izzy Brown stands as Minnesota’s top goal scorer.

The Golden Gophers currently average 1.4 goals per game in the fall 2021 season — a stark improvement from the 0.58 they averaged in the spring.

Penn State’s hopes of getting back in the win column will largely depend on its finishing ability in the final third and its solidity in defense — two subpar areas over the team’s losing streak.

Starting goalkeeper Katherine Asman had posted 39 total saves this season in, but the redshirt junior has recorded only two clean sheets in 10 appearances.

Wisconsin’s graduate student goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer and Minnesota’s junior goalkeeper Megan Plaschko each have a conference-leading six shutouts to their names in 11 and 10 matches, respectively.

A Nittany Lion attack that totaled three shots on target out of 12 total shots, and generated seven offside calls against the Buckeyes, will be tasked with channeling the same accuracy in front of goal it exhibited in its 4-2 thrashing of Virginia on Sept. 9 — in which seven of its 13 shots were on frame.

Thursday’s match against Wisconsin is set to kick off at 8 p.m., and Sunday’s contest with Minnesota will begin at 2 p.m.

