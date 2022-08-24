Penn State’s first two games this season went very differently, as the No. 14 team in the nation posted a 1-0-1 record on opening weekend.

The season opener against No. 19 Georgetown ended in a 2-2 draw — a game in which coach Erica Dambach’s team never led.

The offense couldn’t get out of its own way against the Hoyas, committing seven offside fouls and putting just 50% of its shots on goal.

The Nittany Lions made vast improvements three days later against Duquesne in a dominating 3-0 victory.

An aggressive front six for Penn State crippled the Dukes, who could hardly establish possession. Blue and white goalkeepers were on standby most of the day, facing only two shots on net.

With two very different results in the books, which Penn State team will show up this week?

A rivalry will be renewed Thursday as the Nittany Lions host West Virginia. On Sunday, the blue and white’s first road trip will be to New Jersey to take on Monmouth.

West Virginia

The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions know each other quite well, facing off in an almost yearly East Coast grudge match.

Penn State prevailed 2-0 in last year’s matchup, with forward Ellie Wheeler scoring a goal and goalkeeper Katherine Asman racking up six saves.

West Virginia paralleled the Nittany Lions through its first two games, earning a scoreless draw against Indiana before decimating Saint Joseph’s, 5-1.

Breaking through the Mountaineer defense, which has allowed one goal this season, will be the biggest challenge for Dambach’s squad. The leader of that defense is senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey, a second-team All-Big 12 keeper who posted nine clean sheets in 2021.

The Nittany Lions have the forwards to put up points, though. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel posted two goals in as many games.

Schlegel’s success can be attributed in part to the addition of two newcomers — USC transfer Penelope Hocking and true freshman Amelia White. The forwards have made an immediate impact in Dambach’s offense, creating big plays along the wings.

Even with these exciting new players, Penn State's offense still missed many goal-scoring opportunities in its first two matches. Against the Mountaineers, the attack will have another chance to get things right.

Offensively, West Virginia overwhelmed Saint Joseph’s with strong shooting in its last outing, with 16 of its 24 shots on goal. Asman and the back four can expect a much busier night against the Mountaineer attackers.

Thursday night’s game will be an early-season test for the Nittany Lions, but it offers a great opportunity for the team to establish itself as one of the nation’s best.

Monmouth

On Sunday, Monmouth will face Penn State on the road, seeking revenge after being bounced by it in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year.

The defending MAAC champions have put together a strong 2-0 start to the year, topping Lehigh and Albany, each by a score of 3-0.

Monmouth’s offense flows through fifth-year forward Lauren Karabin, who’s scored 18 career goals, including a 10-goal year in 2021.

Defender Jesi Rossman is another Hawks player to watch. Rossman, along with Karabin, was named to the preseason All-CAA team, and they are both experienced leaders for the team.

First-year coach Kylee Flynn’s team has been impressive so far and could enter Sunday’s matchup unbeaten if it takes care of 0-2 Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Hawks posted two shutouts to open the season but will have a much tougher time keeping Penn State off the scoreboard.

The Nittany Lions showed off a fast-paced, relentless attack against Duquesne, capitalizing on their strong depth and athletes up and down the pitch.

Not only does Monmouth have to deal with Penn State’s starting 11, but it’ll have to deal with tremendous pace and energy off the bench as well.

This weekend’s slate is a great opportunity for the blue and white to find its identity and pick up steam, now just a few weeks away from conference play.

